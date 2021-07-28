State selects UB Lab as part of efforts to enhance identification of COVID-19 variants-UB Now: News and views for UB faculty and staff





By DAVID J. HILL

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Tuesday that the UB Lab was selected to step up New York State’s efforts to identify variants of COVID-19. The UB Genome, Environment, and Microbiota Community of Excellence is one of five state-wide selections as part of a $ 20 million sequence partnership between the state’s Ministry of Health’s Wadsworth Center and an external laboratory. It was one. This effort will significantly expand the sequence of SARS-CoV-2 positive specimens from the general population of New York City outside New York City and build on the state’s current strong genome / variant surveillance efforts. Is aimed at. In addition to monitoring, the data generated will help build a state understanding of the symptoms of the disease, treatment or vaccine avoidance and efficacy, and support other discoveries to inform public health interventions. Sequence results from Partner Labs will be reported to the New York State Department of Health and the Global Initiative for Sharing Bird Flu Data. “We are pleased that Buffalo University has been chosen to contribute to this state-wide effort to combat COVID-19,” said Michael, Vice President of Health Sciences and Dean of UB’s Jacobs Medical College. E. Cain says. “Our genomics and bioinformatics core has played a key role in sequencing SARS-CoV-2 and identifying COVID-19 mutants in western New York throughout the pandemic.” The UB project is led by Jennifer Thirties, an associate professor of biochemistry at Jacobs School. Thirties and her colleagues at UB’s State University of New York Bioinformatics and Life Sciences Center are the only genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples in western New York, at one of the few laboratories outside New York. It is one. City — Sequenced throughout the pandemic. Their study identified highly contagious delta mutants, especially in Erie County. “The more information we have about the virus that is prevalent in western New York, the more we are ready to make public health policy decisions, respond to the current situation in terms of mitigation and clinical decisions, and protect our communities. “I will,” said Thirties. He added that this project would not have been possible without a university investment in the core of genomics and bioinformatics. In April 2020, Thirties launched a SARS-Cov2 genome sequencing project in Buffalo in collaboration with Erie County Health Department and UB Genomics & Bioinformatics Core, which provided anonymized samples from COVID-positive patients. .. “We have sequenced SARS-CoV-2 throughout the pandemic, which allowed us to infer the transfer of the virus to Erie County and the evolution of the virus in the area,” she said. Told. The UB team then expanded its partner network and received samples from Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center, and KSL Diagnostics. “This puts us in a strong position to partner with New York State on this latest initiative to expand our sequencing capabilities,” said Thirties. “We are very pleased to continue to contribute to the state-wide efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by providing timely public health information.” In addition to UB, four other selected labs are located at SUNY Upstate Medical College, Cornell University, University of Rochester Medical Center, and State University of New York Medical College.

