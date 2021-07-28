Thrombi in patients with severe COVID-19 may be associated with abnormal antibody responses: studies





Inflammation and blood clotting seen in very severe cases of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to, it can be caused by antibodies sent to fight diseases that cause unnecessary platelet activity in the lungs Published studies on Wednesday. Researchers, including researchers at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom, have found that platelets react in this way by treating the blood with the active ingredients of various drugs known to inhibit platelet function or the immune response. We have also found that it is possible to reduce or stop. Studies published in the journal bloodShows how antibodies produced by our body to protect against COVID-19 activate increased platelet function. Platelets are small cells found in the blood that form blood clots to stop or prevent bleeding, but abnormal platelet function can lead to serious health concerns such as stroke and heart attack. there is. “So far, we have only made assumptions about why the platelets involved in coagulation were activated during COVID-19 infection,” said Professor Jon Gibbins of the University of Reading, UK. “Antibodies produced to block the spread of COVID-19 induce infected cells to induce platelet activity, causing coagulation even in the absence of wounds that need healing.” In the latest research, researchers coronavirusPeplomers from severely COVID-19 infected individuals were cloned in the laboratory. Peplomers help the SARS-COV-2 virus infect and invade human cells. Researchers have found that the small sugars found on the surface of these antibodies differ from those in healthy people. Increased platelet activity was observed when they introduced their cloned antibodies into blood cells collected from healthy donors in the laboratory. This study suggests that drugs currently used to treat problems in the immune system may be able to reduce or stop cells from developing an exaggerated platelet response. A trial led by Imperial College London and the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust will conduct clinical trials in hospitals across the UK to see if it reduces severe coagulation in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. We have already tested these drugs in our trials. Laboratory platelet studies have established important mechanisms that explain how and why dangerous blood clots occur in patients with severe COVID-19, and, importantly, provide clues as to how to prevent them. increase.

