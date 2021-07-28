



Dear students, faculty and staff, Given the surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, hospitalizations and deaths associated with delta variant combinations, and the number of people remaining unvaccinated, all individuals are owned and leased by Duke. Face masks must be worn in all buildings Effective Friday, July 30th, until further notice. This requirement applies to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required in campus dormitories where the risk of exposure to high-risk individuals is significantly lower. Last month, delta variants, which were significantly more contagious than early strains of the virus, became more and more prevalent throughout North Carolina and in our community. Meanwhile, the number of cases on campus has been steadily increasing between unvaccinated and vaccinated people. But the greatest threat to severe illness is for people in our community who have not yet been vaccinated. On Monday, about 1,000 people in the state were hospitalized for COVID. This is more than double the number just two weeks ago.

This turns out to be a disappointing direction, but we will carry out this move based on the latest recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Duke’s own infectious disease experts. fall term. The key to ending this pandemic is to vaccinate everyone. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, we recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones. Too many people have suffered and continue to suffer from the effects of this disease. Duke is ready to answer questions and concerns, Immunize all members of our community.. We are planning and preparing to welcome all students in the fall semester and would like to see a more lively and dynamic campus this year. But the pandemic is still with us, and we must take appropriate steps to promote the security and well-being of our community in the midst of this resurrection. We ask for your continued support, understanding, and cooperation in the future. From the bottom of my heart Sally Corn Blues,

Provost and Joe Ray Light University Professor Kyle Kabanau,

Vice President in charge of management

