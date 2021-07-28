Provincetown Cluster Linked to 833 COVID-19 Cases – CBS Boston

PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The number of cases of coronavirus associated with provincetown clusters has increased to a total of 833, town manager Alex Morse Said on Wednesday.

Of these cases, 501 are residents of Massachusetts and 210 live in Provincetown. The other 332 are from outside the state.

There were no cluster-related deaths, but there were a total of seven hospitalizations, five in Massachusetts and two outside the state.

“It is important to note that the case data is cumulative and does not represent the number of people with active cases of COVID-19 or the number of cases currently hospitalized. For example, July 1st. Of the 210 cases identified among Provincial Town residents since the date, half as of July 27, consistent with the Public Health Department’s guidance on timeframes and isolation related to virus incubation and infection periods. Has been released from isolation.

The positive rate of the test peaked at 15% on July 15. As of July 27, the new lowest positive rate since the start of the cluster was 5.9%.

According to Morse, test positive rates of less than 5% were considered progress towards cluster containment, and those less than 1% were considered containment.

On Sunday, the town Indoor mask man date Helps control the cluster. The town’s plan is to remove the mask mandate when the positive rate drops below 3%.