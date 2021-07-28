Five New Cases of COVID-19 at Windsor Essex on Wednesday | windsorite DOTca News





The Windsor Essex County Health Unit announced five new cases of COVID-19 at Windsor and Essex County on Wednesday. New and total cases According to the health unit, five new cases were reported on Wednesday, Data cleanup, The net change to the total for the entire local is 2 because 3 cases have been removed from the system. Methods to reduce the overall local total by cleaning up the data include reducing the number of new cases recorded for the day, even if there are new cases. Article continues under local sponsor message Of the five new cases, three were in close contact with confirmed cases, one was community-acquired pneumonia, and one was travel-related. The total number of cases increased from 16,872 on Tuesday, July 27 to 16,874 on Wednesday, July 28, and 23 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in Windsor-Essex. Variant of concern To date, the Health Unit has identified 1,998 preliminary or confirmed mutant strains of concern (up 3). Variant case stock: To date, 1,821 of all variant cases have been alpha / UK variants (B.1.1.7).

Four of all variant cases to date have been beta / South African variants (B.1.351).

To date, 16 of all variant cases were gamma / Brazil variants (P.1).

Of the total variant cases to date, 14 were delta / Indian variants (B.1.617.2) (increase of 3).

Two of all variant cases so far are the Kappa / Indian variant (B.1.617.1). The health unit states that there is a time delay of several days between sampling, preliminary screening, and confirmation of strains in mutant cases. They say five variants of concern are currently active in Windsor-Essex. vaccination Article continues under local sponsor message Here’s the latest information on health unit vaccinations today (Windsor-Essex Residents): 286,689 people have been vaccinated at least once (+528 since yesterday) 39,018 people received only the first dose of the vaccine (1,293 since yesterday) * 247,671 people have been vaccinated with both vaccines (+1,821 since yesterday)

Residents of Windsor-Essex County have been vaccinated a total of 534,360 (+2,349 since yesterday). * This number decreases as those who take only the first dose become those who take it twice. Vaccination rate Windsor-65.45% of Essex residents (of all ages) have been vaccinated at least once 75.6% of Windsor-Essex residents (aged 12+) have been vaccinated at least once

Windsor-56.54 percent of Essex residents (of all ages) are fully vaccinated Windsor-65.3% of Essex residents (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated

Note: According to the Health Unit, 438,001 people will live in Windsor and Essex County in 2021. As of July 28, the Health Unit reports daily percentages of people aged 12 and over (target population) instead of those aged 18 and over. Vaccination (1st time)

At the moment, there are three vaccination programs. Mass vaccination clinic Walk-in appointments are available at all mass vaccination sites for the first vaccination until the vaccine is available. For more information, please visit: WEVax.ca..

Pharmacy vaccination

Pop-up clinic See a complete list of upcoming clinics here..

For more information on vaccines and local vaccinations, please visit: WEVax.ca.. Vaccination (second time) Mass vaccination clinic: For full eligibility details and booking visits WEVax.ca..

Pharmacy vaccination

Pop-up clinic See a complete list of upcoming clinics here..

Resolved case

The Health Unit lists a total of 16,416 cases resolved. This is an increase of 4 cases resolved since yesterday. Dead (number) There were no additional deaths from COVID-19, with 435 deaths in the area. hospitalization The Health Unit today lists 0 hospitalizations for people from Windsor-Essex. Cases posted on the local hospital website (Note: these numbers are not updated at the same time as the health unit number): Occurrence at work One outbreak on a farm in Kingsville

Outbreak of community Outbreak at school There is no outbreak in the current school. Outbreak in hospital There is no outbreak in the current hospital. Occurrence of long-term care / retirement home Note: windsoriteDOTca News makes every effort to track changes in COVID-19 data daily. These numbers are subject to change as the Health Unit changes daily and may result in errors or omissions in the data.please refer to This page Daily latest and latest data.

