Provincetown COVID-19 cluster increased to 833





The number of COVID-19 clusters in Provincetown, which first appeared earlier this month, surged to 833, town manager Alex Morse said Wednesday. Morse has seen the updated tally in a Facebook post.Was an increase of 68 cases from The day before. Of the 833 incidents confirmed as of Wednesday, Morse wrote that “501 are residents of Massachusetts, 210 of whom live in Provincetown.” He said seven hospitalizations so far have been associated with the cluster. “It is important to note that the case data is cumulative and does not represent the number of people with active cases of COVID-19 or the number of cases currently hospitalized,” Morse wrote. .. Since 1 July, half have been released from quarantine as of Tuesday. “These releases are in line with the Public Health Service’s guidance on timeframes and quarantine associated with virus incubation and infection periods,” he said. He also urged people to take the test. “Testing is the best way for health authorities to measure the success of the measures being taken to reduce the effects of clusters and the spread of the virus,” Morse wrote. In addition, Morse quoted a silver lining in the nasty news about the cluster: the town’s positive rate is heading in the right direction. “Test positive rate … [has] Since the start of surveillance of the Provincetown cluster, it has improved from the peak of 15% on July 15th to the new low of 5.9% reported on July 27th, “Morse wrote. .. He said positive rates of less than 5% were considered “progress towards cluster containment” and positive rates of less than 1% meant cluster containment. A popular summer tourist destination, the town has adopted a new indoor mask man date During an emergency meeting on Sunday Between selection committees, town health committees, and Barnstable County authorities. Previous Globe Story material was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/07/28/nation/provincetown-covid-19-cluster-rises-833-cases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos