Eye changes may indicate long COVID: study

July 28, 2021-“Long COVIDMay be present in the patient Eye, According to a small thing study Published online this week British journal of ophthalmology.

Researchers have found that loss of nerve fibers and an increase in dendritic cells or major immune cells on the cornea may help identify long COVIDs.

Gulfidan Bitirgen, MD and colleagues at the Department of Ophthalmology, Nekmettin Elbakan University Melam Medical School Hospital in Konya, Turkey, found a particularly strong link in a study of 40 patients who lost their patients. Smell sensation Or, after being infected with COVID-19, there was taste or dizziness, numbness, or neuropathic pain.

“The fact that physicians can objectively identify patients with Long COVID makes it possible to identify patients with clear problems and provides a way to assess the effectiveness of treatments that may help with nerve repair. “Opens,” said senior author Rayaz A. Malik, Ph.D., of Weil Cornell Medicine Qatar’s School of Medicine in Doha, Qatar.

At least 1 in 10 people infected with COVID develop long-term COVID. This is what the researchers in this paper have defined as having symptoms that last more than four weeks after the acute phase has passed. Symptoms cannot be easily explained by another diagnosis.

Previous researchers have suggested that nerve fiber damage may be involved in the development of long-term COVID.