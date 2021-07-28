The Most Common Causes of Memory Loss – Forbes Health

Anything that affects thinking, learning, or memory can affect memory. This is a long list. Here are some of the most common causes of memory loss:

medicine

Prescription drugs such as benzodiazepines and anticonvulsants are associated with memory loss. Other drugs such as serotonin reuptake inhibitors antidepressants, new anticonvulsants, isotretinoin, and cyclosporine are also significantly associated with memory loss.

Head injury

Head injuries such as concussion can lead to memory loss. A single blow to the head can cause memory loss, which remains the same or improves over time. On the other hand, repeated blows to the head, such as boxing and soccer, can cause progressive memory loss and other cognitive impairment.

Thyroid problems

In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, occurs when the glands overproduce thyroid hormone. This hormone controls how cells use energy, and when these levels are turned off, short-term memory loss can occur. Early treatment may reverse this memory loss.

alcohol

The parts of the brain that are associated with memory are more susceptible Alcohol-related damage From other parts of the brain. Therefore, heavy drinking can adversely affect memory. In fact, alcohol-related dementia accounts for 10% of all dementia cases, and it is estimated that alcohol also contributes to about 29% of all other dementia cases. In many cases, when someone stops drinking, their memory loss may stabilize to some extent.

Lack of sleep

Lack of sleep can lead to poor memory, Sleep apnea May promote memory loss. A recent survey of about 8,000 people found that people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s who slept less than 6 hours a night had a 30% higher risk of dementia than their sleepers. This finding proved to be true across factors such as demographics, behavior and mental health.

Malnutrition

A deficiency of vitamins B1 or B12 can lead to memory loss. B1, also known as thiamine, is the key to cell growth, development, and function. Vitamin B1 deficiency may be associated with alcoholism, HIV / AIDS, and some medications. Vitamin B12, on the other hand, helps keep blood and nerve cells healthy. As we grow older, our vitamin B12 levels naturally decline.

Cancer treatment

About 70% of people with cancer report cognitive impairment, and about one-third still have problems after treatment. “Chemotherapy brain” is a general term used to describe the mental fog that accompanies chemotherapy, but other drugs such as radiation therapy, brain surgery, and drug therapies such as hormone therapy and immunotherapy. Treatment can also affect memory.

stroke

Both short-term and long-term memory loss are common in older stroke survivors. Over time, memory can improve on its own or through rehabilitation. However, symptoms can last for years and can be exacerbated by some medications, lack of sleep, alcohol and drug use. Medications for related problems such as anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders may help address post-stroke memory loss.

Mental health issues

Serious traumatic events can lead to memory loss, and poor concentration and memory can be a symptomatology of both anxiety and depression, especially in the elderly. These problems can also be a problem for people with bipolar disorder. Schizophrenia often causes hallucinations and delusions, but it can also cause short-term and long-term memory problems. Researchers have identified biomarkers that help to better understand and treat these memory disorders.

Epilepsy

Studies show that epilepsy can increase people’s risk of long-term memory loss. This disorder is one of the largest contributors to the poor quality of life of epilepsy patients. Scientists are uncertain whether memory deteriorates as seizures become more difficult to manage, and antiepileptic drugs affect attention and concentration, which can affect memory.

dementia

Alzheimer’s disease And other forms of neurodegenerative dementia are characterized by memory loss. Abnormal brain changes cause a decline in cognitive skills that affect behavior, relationships, and daily functions. Short-term memory problems are a symptomatology of dementia and can progress to long-term memory loss as they worsen. Most of the changes in the brain that cause dementia are permanent. However, addressing other existing problems, such as depression and thyroid problems, may improve memory.

Infections in the brain or its lining

Infections such as HIV, tuberculosis, and herpes can cause memory problems. HIV jeopardizes the function of nerve cells by infecting cells that protect and support them. The virus can also cause inflammation that can damage the brain and cause oblivion. With tuberculosis, memory loss can be dissatisfied. However, prompt treatment can solve these problems. On the other hand, the herpes simplex virus can cause a rare neuropathy called herpes simplex encephalitis. This inflammation of the brain can lead to memory loss. Antiviral drugs may help if treatment is started immediately.