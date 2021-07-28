Health
Daily Briefing: How SARS-CoV-2 Infects Cells
Hello Nature Dear readers, would you like to get this briefing in your inbox every day for free? Please sign up here.
Scientists have revealed the life cycle of SARS-CoV-2, the tricks used to avoid detection, and the habit of making delta variants extremely dangerous.Researcher discovered An important adaptation that helps the virus grab human cells with amazing strength It hides when you go inside. SARS-CoV-2 then performs important processing steps as it leaves the cell, preparing the particles to infect more human cells.
Many vaccines have been shown to provide strong protection against COVID-19.Evidence of growth now, they too Reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by more than 80%.. However, the study was done before the highly infectious Delta variant became widespread, and scientists said it could be more easily transmitted by vaccinated people than previous variants. I have.
reference: medRxiv preprint 1 & medRxiv preprint 2
The US plan to raise US $ 9 billion in funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2022 has been praised by researchers and science policy analysts.But some observers are worried about it Storms can lead to intensified competition and career uncertainty Between doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers. Science policy researcher Navid Ghaffarzadegan said the significant increase in funding to date, especially the doubling of the NIH budget between 1998 and 2003, has led to a large number of young scientists lacking long-term career prospects. Stated. “We need to invest in science, but there are side effects to be aware of.”
Features and opinions
“As I write, a large number of deaths from COVID-19 have begun in Africa,” wrote Mosoka Farah, a former director of the National Institute of Public Health in Liberia. “Because developed countries store vaccines, their doses expire during the death of unvaccinated people who want immunization.” In 2014, at the worst of the Ebola outbreaks in Liberia, Farah saw people die in the streets while the world was waiting. He makes a strong plea to never happen again with COVID-19..
“Let me say this as an African. Our world we know is at stake. We are facing huge deaths and economic and national collapse,” he said. Is writing. “What is the true meaning of mankind? To give the same value to all life.”
To commemorate the 100th anniversary Science news Looking back on the century of astronomy.. At that time, the Earth was expelled from its place in the center of the universe, spacecraft were flying past all the planets of the solar system, and the Milky Way we now know is dozens of aggressively packed. An exoplanet that is just one of a billion galaxies.
Science news | Read for 31 minutes
This week’s image
Made by an astronomer First clear detection of lunar-forming disks around exoplanets.. A ring of gas and dust surrounds the exoplanet PDS 70c. It is one of two giant Jupiter-like planets orbiting a star about 122 parsecs apart. This disk is about the same diameter as the distance from the Sun to Earth and has enough mass to form up to three moon-sized satellites. (((New York Times | Read 5 minutes, Intermittent paywall)
reference: Astrophysical Journal Letter paper
This is the final briefing before a short break for the summer. The rest of the week is in the hands of news editor Emma Stoye. Over the next two weeks, we’ll send you a weekly email featuring a hand-picked summary of the best science books of the season (for briefing readers only). Some of the readers’ own favorites for the past years and briefings.
We will return to our normal routine on Monday, August 16th.As always, your feedback is welcome at Briefing @ nature.com..
Nature Briefing, Senior Editor, Flora Graham
Contributed by John Pickrell
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02084-7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]