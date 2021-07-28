Pennsylvania officials warn against an increase in disease-carrying mites

Pennsylvania officials have warned against a surge in ticks this summer, including black-legged ticks carrying Lyme disease and invading ticks from the southern United States and Asia.

General Dennis Johnson, the state’s deputy doctor, said ticks were the most active time and “this year has been seen more than ever.”

She said tick bites and Lyme disease were on the rise.

“In Pennsylvania, every county in the state has ticks that carry Lyme disease,” Johnson said. “And mites can carry other illnesses … don’t let them get sick this summer.”

Not only are ticks increasing, but more people are beginning to explore the outdoors during the pandemic, flocking to many of the federal 121 state parks, officials said. It led to more tick encounters-and bites.

However, it does not say why there are more mites than usual this year, and the population of mites varies from year to year and may fluctuate due to environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, rainfall and host availability. There is only.

Black-footed mites, also known as deer ticks, spread blood-borne infections Lyme diseaseCurrently, the most common vector-mediated disease symptoms in the United States are characterized by fever, headache, malaise, and the characteristic bullseye rash. Without treatment, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

The same tick spreads Anaplasmosis With bacteria Poissan Both viruses share similar symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting and malaise.

Environmental Protection Agency and Health Department state scientists have collected 5,000 black-legged tick larvae this year as part of an annual survey. DEP secretary Patrick McDonnell said 58% of them had Lyme disease.

Between April and August last year, scientists gathered 1,200 people.

“We’re on the road to doubling that this year,” McDonnell said. “We are now nearly 500 nymphs ahead of last year, but we still have August.”

According to McDonnell, most people get Lyme disease because the nymphs are so small, about the size of poppy seeds, and difficult to find.

However, Pennsylvania has also experienced a trend in New Jersey over the past few years. The emergence of various other mites that move from elsewhere.

“We are starting to see some additional ticks … like Shiny sesame longhorn beetle And that One star It’s starting to be established in the state, “McDonnell said. “So this is a problem we have in the future.”

Cindy Adams Dan, Executive Secretary of the Conservation and Natural Resources Department, said her husband had Lyme disease and advised people going outdoors to push lightweight long sleeves and long trousers into their boots.

“It’s always important to take precautions so that you can enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors, especially with respect to mites,” said Dan. “Tick-borne diseases are widespread in Pennsylvania, so it’s important to be aware of the risks and be prepared.”

She said people could use EPA-approved repellents, such as permethrin, a non-toxic pesticide that can be sprayed on clothing and boots.

Authorities also recommend avoiding shrubs and tall grass-dense areas where mites want to hide, and check yourself and your pets as soon as you get home. They recommend taking a shower as soon as possible and tumble dry clothes and gear to kill mites.