Over 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County are fully vaccinated





COVID-19 cases Los Angeles County It keeps rising. The county has averaged 2,000 to 2,500 new cases daily over the past week.No numbers like these Seen from February.. During ~ Meeting with the county oversight boardBarbara Ferrer, director of public health, said the case rate for unvaccinated people has risen dramatically in the past few weeks. Cases also increased among vaccinated people, but the proportion was smaller and slower. According to county data, more than 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County come from fully vaccinated people. Related: Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in LA County, the highest number since February “From July 1st to July 16th … There were 13,598 cases diagnosed in LA County, with unvaccinated people accounting for 74% of all cases and fully vaccinated people. Accounted for 26% or 3,592 cases, “Ferrer said. In June, 20% of all cases diagnosed in LA County were fully vaccinated and 80% were unvaccinated and partially vaccinated. “As more people are vaccinated, the number of fully vaccinated people who get infected increases, and the much more infectious delta variants also increase their exposure to infections,” she said. Added. FOX 11 has requested a breakdown of the vaccines received by individuals infected with the virus and is waiting for a response. When fully vaccinated people become infected with the coronavirus, it is known as “Revolutionary” case.. A small number of such cases are expected, and health officials say they are not the cause of vigilance. The COVID-19 vaccine works by teaching the body to recognize the virus. Therefore, if someone is exposed to it after vaccination, their immune system should be ready to take action and fight it. According to doctors, if someone gets sick despite being vaccinated, experts say it helps reduce the severity of the illness, which is the main reason for getting vaccinated. Related: A breakthrough case for COVID-19: What are they? If 50% of fully vaccinated people are not vaccinated, unvaccinated people will almost double the number of people who get sick, Feller said. If so, she said the county’s daily case rate would exceed 5,000. Deliver top stories every day! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter.. Then get the latest news alerts with the FOX11 News app.Download for iOS or Android.. Given the number of people vaccinated in the county, she hopes the county will not repeat the winter surge and more than 8,000 will be hospitalized. According to Feller, 92% of all people admitted to the county in June were either completely unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. The number for May was 95%. The percentage for the first 10 days of July is 91%. Of those who died from the virus, 99.8% of the COVIDs who died in the county during the first six months of the year were unvaccinated, Feller said. Health officials have repeatedly accused the recent surge in cases of highly infectious delta variants of the coronavirus. This variant was first discovered in India and has been blamed for the infectious disease prevailing in the country with its outbreak in the United Kingdom. It is now widespread throughout the United States, contributing to increased cases and hospitalization. For the latest Southern California news, visit FOX11 Los Angeles. City News Service contributed to this report

