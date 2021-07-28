CDC Mask Guidance Easier: Check out the COVID Risk Map for this county: Shots





With Delta variant takeoff National, federal government Tuesday Updated masking guidelines For fully vaccinated people. The new advice is to mask indoors if you live in a “substantial” or high virus infection area. (The guidance for unvaccinated people is the same: always mask indoors.) So what is the level of communication where you live? Check out your county below. Changes to the CDC masking guidelines came later Pressure from many outside experts.. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said At a press conference Changes come after new evidence shows that the delta was more contagious than previously understood. “This wasn’t a neglected decision,” Warensky said. She said new data from the Outbreak study rarely show that vaccinated people can still be infected and spread the virus to others. “In rare cases, vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination can be transmitted and spread the virus to others,” she told reporters when she released new guidelines. .. “I’m curious about this new science, but unfortunately we need to update our recommendations.” The data on this map is from the CDC and is updated regularly. Color coding is based on two indicators. The number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of coronavirus tests that returned positive in 7 days. (NS High positive rate It indicates that the number of infections in a location may be high and that further testing is needed. ) If these two metrics indicate different levels of transmission at a particular location, the CDC chooses a higher level. Almost two-thirds of the counties in the country are currently experiencing significant or high infections as of late July. The CDC classifies the community as “substantial infection” if there are 50-99 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week, or if the positive rate is 8.0-9.9%. If the county falls into this category, you must wear a mask indoors, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not. CDC also advises On that website “Daily activities should be restricted to reduce spread and protect the health care system.” The county shows a “high infection rate” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week, or if there is a test positive rate of 10% or more in the last 7 days. In that case, according to the CDC website, the community should implement universal masking indoors and consider additional “important measures to limit person-to-person contact.” Health experts say that the level of community transmission is not the only factor that guides you in choosing to wear a mask in public...There are other situations Vaccinated people may want to wear a mask, for example, if they live with an unvaccinated child, have an immunocompromised family member, or go to a poorly ventilated area. Hmm. Warrensky continues to emphasize the need for more people Get vaccinatedPlease note that the areas with the lowest vaccination rates have been hit hardest by this recent wave. “Using the Delta variant makes it more urgent than ever to vaccinate more Americans,” she said.

