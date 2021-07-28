Thrombi in people with severe COVID-19 may be associated with abnormal antibody reactions-ScienceDaily





The inflammation and blood clotting seen in very severe cases of Covid-19 can be caused by antibodies sent to combat diseases that activate unnecessary platelet activity in the lungs.

New paper published in the journal blood Find out how antibodies produced by our body to protect against Covid-19 cause increased platelet function. This can cause fatal blood clots in patients with severe illness. Platelets are small cells found in the blood that form blood clots to stop or prevent bleeding, but if they do not function properly, they can lead to serious health concerns such as stroke and heart attack. There is a possibility. In this study, antibodies produced to fight the coronavirus pplomer were taken from people with severe Covid-19 infections and cloned in the lab. The team found that the small sugars found on the surface of these antibodies differed from those of healthy individuals, and when these cloned antibodies were introduced into blood cells taken from healthy donors in the laboratory, increased platelet activity. Was observed. The researchers also reduce or stop platelets from reacting in this way in the laboratory by treating the blood with active ingredients from a variety of drugs known to inhibit platelet function or the immune response. Discovered that is possible. Findings suggest that drugs currently used to treat problems with the immune system may be able to reduce or stop cells from developing an exaggerated platelet response. A trial (called MATIS) led by Imperial College London and the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust will be conducted on hospital sites throughout the UK to see if it reduces severe coagulation in hospitalized Covid-19 patients. We have already tested these drugs in clinical trials in patients. Laboratory-based studies of human cells provide important evidence to support the scientific basis for the MATIS trial. Results from this clinical trial have not yet been reported, but as the clinical trial progresses, the two teams will continue to work closely together. .. Professor John Gibbins, director of the Institute for Cardiovascular Metabolism at the University of Reading, said: “Until now, there was only an assumption as to why the platelets involved in coagulation were activated during Covid-19 infection. “One way to think about what’s going on is that in some cases, especially in critically ill patients, an immune response designed to protect you from infection actually causes more damage. In this case, Covid. The spread of antibody-19, which is produced to stop the disease, induces platelet activity in infected cells, causing coagulation even in the absence of wounds that need healing. “Laboratory platelet studies have established important mechanisms to explain how and why dangerous blood clots occur in critically ill Covid-19 patients, and importantly provide clues as to how to prevent them. I’m particularly excited to be able to do it. “ Co-author Nicola Cooper, a reader of Imperial College London and a consultant hematologist at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, who also designs and teaches MATIS exams, said: Immune responses, including blood clotting, and many of the more severe cases and deaths were associated with this. “Because I was involved in early research on blood clotting related to inflammation, I realized that the drugs we are already using for other disorders may have easy access to the treatment of Covid-19. The results of the MATIS trial have not yet been confirmed, so it is not yet known how these drugs work in patients, but they can suppress the inflammatory response and prevent severe illness and blood clots. Hopefully, it’s exciting to see that the collaboration with Reading already supports the theory and provides a solid scientific basis. For clinical trials. “

Story source: material Provided by University of Reading.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

