COVID-19 outbreaks in Provincetown increased to 833

Seven hospitalizations are linked to the cluster. Barrytin / Boston Globe Number of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Increasing numbers of cases are associated with outbreaks in Provincetown. Town Manager Alex Morse Announced on Wednesday A total of 833 confirmed positive cases have been associated with a cluster in the town of Cape Cod since the onset of the surge. That number is up from 765 reported on Tuesday. According to Morse, 501 of the 833 infections are residents of Massachusetts, 210 of which are residents of Provincetown. “The rest of the individuals who test positive live in other states,” Morse said. Said in a statement.. According to the town manager, seven hospitalizations have been reported in connection with the cluster. Five occurred within the state and two occurred outside the state. No deaths have been reported associated with outbreaks, including fully vaccinated individuals. The numbers represent the cumulative number of cases associated with the outbreak, not the number of active cases or the current number of hospitalizations. Approximately half of the 210 cases confirmed in Provincetown residents since July 1 have completed the self-quarantine period associated with the virus incubation period, according to Morse. In response to the increasing number of incidents, town officials Resumed NS Indoor mask man date Wastewater inspection is being resumed to monitor the outbreak of coronavirus. The move took place just days before the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidelines for the use of indoor masks, addressing Delta variants that are causing infections nationwide. Federal agencies are currently advising all individuals, both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated, to wear masks in the indoor public spaces of the county they are looking at. “Substantial” or “high” level Of COVID-19. Authorities define that threshold as at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people last week, or an average positive test rate of over 8%. According to the CDC, Barnstable County, including Provincetown, is experiencing a “high” infection. Suffolk and Bristol counties fall into the “substantial” range. Local health officials continue to focus on using tests in Provincetown to “measure the success of measures being taken to reduce the impact of clusters and the spread of the virus,” Morse said. .. He said the town is working with Barnstable County to distribute his home COVID-19 test kit to local residents, businesses and visitors. “The test positive rate (the number of tests that return positive to the total number of tests) has improved since surveillance of the Provincetown cluster began, with a new low of 5.9 reported from 15% of the peak on July 15th. It’s now%. On July 27th, “Morse said. Authorities consider test positive rates of less than 5% to be progress towards containment of outbreaks, and rates of less than 1% represent containment, Morse said. The town continues to offer free daily tests and vaccinations at the Veterans Memorial Community Center. Authorities will extend testing until August 13, and vaccines will continue to be provided until August 6. Newsletter registration Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

