The lightning national anthem singer moved to the ICU after being hospitalized at COVID-19, her husband says.





Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, Tampa Bay LightningHome game national anthem singer was transferred to the intensive care unit a few days later In hospital for COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), Her husband talks to FOX13. Sonya tested positive for the Delta variant last week and was admitted to Bay Area Hospital, but her husband Jimmy Kirksey Jr. subsequently said her condition had deteriorated. “Last night her fever worsened and they moved her to the ICU,” Kirksey said. “Hopefully it will break soon.” Sonya is a familiar face in lightning games, and her vocal performance in the national anthem is a tradition before the puck fell into the home game. Over the last few years, Bryson-Kirksey has been fighting multiple sclerosis. Currently, there is no cure for this disease. Before: Husband says lightning anthem singer likely exposed to COVID-19 during the Stanley Cup celebration Due to an immunodeficient illness, Sonya was hospitalized for at least two weeks as a precautionary measure. According to the Mayo Clinic, the immune system of people with multiple sclerosis attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibers, causing problems with communication between the brain and the body. For years, Sonya wasn’t shy about her symptoms. “If there’s anything I can do to help someone else, I’ll talk about it, explain my experience, and work to raise money for a bigger purpose. I’m the only one.” She told FOX 13 in 2019. “I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, so do you do what you can?” Her husband says Sonya had been vaccinated before and she Exposed to virus during Stanley Cup Championship celebration.. “Thanks to her mobile suit, we’ve been trying to protect her. She’s wearing a mask and fans say,” Can you take it down to take a picture? “Jimmy explains. did. “So she takes it down to take pictures and things, and behold … this is what happens. It’s like this, I’m going to put on a mask. So if someone asks me to take it down … I hate it for you. “ Related: Before the Amalie Arena, Lightning’s national anthem singer called the Air Force her home He said it might help with the vaccine, but it doesn’t prevent someone from getting infected with COVID-19. “That’s what most people think.’I’m fine because I’ve been vaccinated,'” Jimmy said. “Doctors say she has a better immune system than her. Tells me that her immune system is lower than I am because she suffers from multiple sclerosis. “ He said he wanted to make people aware of the importance of having his wife vaccinated. “Her words are,’Go get the vaccination,'” Jimmy said. “If it’s not for yourself, you can be a carrier for others because you haven’t been vaccinated, and you can harm others even if they are vaccinated. There is sex. ”

