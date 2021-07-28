Provincetown COVID-19 Outbreak Hit 765; More than two-thirds of mass cases have been vaccinated





A cluster of COVID-19 infections associated with Provincetown has expanded to 765 cases, officials from the town and Barnstable County announced Tuesday. Of these, 469 are Massachusetts residents, and nearly 200 live in Provincetown. Outbreaks that began before and after the Independence Day holiday raised special concerns about the toxicity of the delta mutant, as 69% of Massachusetts cases occurred in fully vaccinated people. As of Friday, gene sequencing of samples from clusters detected delta variants in 100% of the samples. Vaira Harik, Deputy Director of Human Services, Barnstable County, presented the data on Sunday at an emergency joint session between the Provincetown Select Board and the Board of Health. “Delta mutants are highly infectious, but vaccination greatly reduces illness,” she said. SelectBoard and Board of Health voted on Sunday to impose an indoor mask obligation on public spaces. Other communities, including Sandwich and Boston, are encouraging anyone who has recently visited Provincetown to take the test. Three people whose cases are associated with a cluster require hospital care. Senator Julian Sill said in an interview that she was happy to see the vaccine prevent the most serious symptoms. “Without the vaccine, the cluster in Provincetown would have been truly devastating,” he said. But vaccines don’t always prevent people from getting sick, he said, “and that’s what we’re navigating during the busiest summer season.” Community expansion was taking place in Provincetown, and exposure opportunities were not focused on a single activity or location, officials said. However, they acknowledged that this outbreak was related to the influx of visitors to Provincetown this summer and the crowded areas where people gathered. “It shows that even a small number of unvaccinated individuals can reliably spread the virus and make people sick, especially in high-density environments,” Cyr said. Says. Provincetown data show a high vaccination rate of 116%. This is because many vaccinated people cite Provincetown as their place of residence rather than the latest census numbers. The number of cases associated with the outbreak has grown rapidly from zero on July 1st to 256 cases last Tuesday, about 550 cases by the end of last week, and 765 cases this Tuesday.

