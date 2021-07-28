UCHealth requires COVID vaccine for all employees and volunteers – CBS Denver





Aurora, Colorado. (CBS4)– UC Health requires all employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19 by October 1. This includes all employees, providers, volunteers, and partners. According to a statement from UCHealth, vaccines are required to “enhance the safety of all patients, visitors and care team members and help protect them from COVID-19.” “Vaccination against this disease protects employees, patients and visitors, as dangerous delta variants have become the predominant strain in Colorado and elsewhere after fighting COVID-19 for over a year. Elizabeth Concordia, President and CEO of UC Health, said in a statement, “Vaccination also improves health and safety within the community that UC Health serves. We know. We want to set an example and help put an end to this pandemic. “ read more: “Important for our mission”: Denver Health implements mandatory COVID vaccine policy UCHealth said this policy applies to all employees, medical staff, trainees, volunteers, vendors, medical students and contract staff. As of Wednesday, nearly 85% of UC Health’s 26,000 employees are vaccinated. UC Health is also offering a $ 500 bonus to all fully vaccinated employees by August 22nd. read more: Colorado Music Festival Offering First Learning Opportunities UC Health said the majority of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. “The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Michel Baron, senior medical director of infection prevention at UC Health, in a statement. “Vaccines have proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization, even from the delta type. About 94% of our inpatients are vaccinated. Vaccines reduce the severity of the disease, even in fully vaccinated people who have become ill and who have been vaccinated require ICU-level care, even if hospitalization is required. You are less likely to die or die. “ Other news: A federal court in downtown Denver was forced to block after reports of active shooters According to UCHealth UCHealth employees can be vaccinated with a vaccine of their choice, such as two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of J & J vaccine. The exemption is granted only for valid medical or religious reasons. Duty-free persons must always wear a mask at the UC Health facility and undergo a weekly COVID-19 test. Those who do not follow the vaccination policy face termination.

