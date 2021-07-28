Health
Delta mutants found in Muskegon County, where new COVID-19 cases are accelerating
Muskegon-Muskegon County, Michigan is the latest county to report cases of delta mutations in COVID-19.
Public Health-Muskegon County reported the incident on Wednesday, July 28, indicating that there are multiple possibilities within the county.
Public health director Kathy Moore said the finding was not unexpected.
“It is important for our community to know that this variant is endemic here, which can spread more easily and quickly and lead to more cases of COVID-19.” Moore said in a prepared statement.
According to a notification from the health department, only a “small percentage” of confirmed COVID cases will be sent to the sequence to determine the mutation. According to the Ministry of Health, this means that “it is very likely that there are more unidentified cases of delta mutants in Muskegon County.”
The delta variant, which is now the predominant coronavirus strain in the United States, is more infectious than previous strains and can easily infect unvaccinated people from vaccinated people. It is being considered.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said at a press conference on Tuesday: Variants “behave differently” From other strains of COVID-19.
In most cases, patients with variants Likely to be hospitalized, suffering from other complications and needing oxygen..
The symptoms are also slightly different. They include stomach pain, sore throat, headache, stuffy nose, loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, arthralgia, and hearing loss.
So far this month, 168 new COVID cases have been diagnosed in Muskegon County, according to the Ministry of Health. This includes 25 cases identified on July 27, and the total for the day since May 26 is shown by health sector statistics. The last recorded death was July 6th.
Last week alone 91 new cases, The Health Department reported. It is compared to 38 last week.
On Monday, July 26, Mercy Health Muskegon admitted 10 COVID patients, 4 of whom were admitted to the intensive care unit. Michigan Report.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Muskegon County has reported 15,910 cases of COVID-19 and 363 deaths.
Anyone who appears to be infected with COVID-19 or who has come into contact with an infected individual should be tested. To find a local test site, go to the following website: maskupmuskegon.org/gettested..
Vaccination is highly recommended for people over 12 years old. To find the location of your vaccination, please visit: maskupmuskegon.org/vaccineinfo..
Individuals can also call 2-1-1 and then press 5 to ask questions about COVID-19 vaccine scheduling and COVID-19 vaccination.
The Department of Health is planning two community vaccination clinics on August 19, with all three vaccines available: Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson.
One clinic runs from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Muskegon Community Health and Wellness Center on 221 Quarterline Road at Muskegon Community College.
The other is Hackley Park on 350W Webster Avenue in downtown Muskegon from 11am to 2pm.
The health department proposes to provide vaccination clinics to businesses, churches, clubs and other organizations. To request here..
