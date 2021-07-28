In Latin America, other illnesses can surge as prevention and treatment decline





The coronavirus pandemic paves the way for a surge in other preventable diseases throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, hindering regular vaccination and treatment in one of the world’s most devastated areas. Warned Wednesday, a World Health Organization official. Vaccination against chisel is declining sharply throughout the region In a recent survey The pandemic has delayed efforts to diagnose and treat viral hepatitis B and C infections throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. “More than 300,000 children, mainly in Brazil and Mexico, missed regular immunity last year and remained vulnerable to deadly but preventable infections,” Pan American Health Organization said. Dr. Carissa Etienne, who is part of the organization, said. WHO “If we don’t reverse these trends, we run the risk of avalanches that exacerbate health problems in the Americas,” she added. “Soon, Covid-19 will not be the only health crisis that requires national attention.”

Although the overall number of cases in the region has declined since spring, Covid-19 continues to suffer catastrophic damage, with several Latin American countries including Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Paraguay. “It is one of the countries with the highest weekly mortality rates in the world,” Dr. Etienne said in a weekly briefing. “Too many places are mitigating public health and safety measures that have proven to be very effective against the virus,” she warned. Authorities have expressed particular concern about Cuba, which has reported the highest rates of new cases and deaths since the pandemic began. Hotspots have also been detected in parts of Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, and new cases are skyrocketing in the United States. Vaccines are abundant in the United States, Canada, Chile, Uruguay, and some other countries in the Americas, but are deficient elsewhere. Only one-sixth of the Latin American and Caribbean population is fully vaccinated. One of the most extreme examples is Haiti. Haiti Donation of shots from the United States..

