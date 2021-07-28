Health
Waterloo Public Health reports 18 more COVID-19 positive tests
Waterloo Public Health reported another 18 positive tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of regional cases is 18,320.
This is the highest number of cases in the region since July 22, when 18 new cases were also reported.
This will increase the total number of new cases per week to 97 and the 7-day rolling average to 13.9.
Authorities say an additional 15 people have been removed from the virus, boosting the total number of resolved cases to 17,916.
There have been no new deaths in the area for the fifth consecutive day, with 282 deaths in the area, including 17 in July.
Currently, there are 114 active COVID-19 cases, including 13 in regional hospitals, as a result of COVID-19, 11 of whom require intensive care.
According to the region’s Vaccine Distribution Task Force, the region currently has 749,124 vaccinations, 4,588 more than reported on Tuesday.
In addition, it states that 342,372 residents were vaccinated, 8,077 more than reported on Tuesday.
This means that 58.14 percent of the local population has been vaccinated with COVID-19 and 71.11 percent have been vaccinated at least once.
Considering only those aged 12 and over who are eligible for vaccination, these numbers rise to 82.57% and 67.62%.
Ontario reported 158 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a slight increase from the previous day. Currently, the total number of proceedings in the state is 549,734.
There were 129 new cases on Tuesday, 119 on Monday and 172 on Sunday.
With four more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,325.
