Beaumont, Spectrum Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements for Workers





On Wednesday, Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health became the latest hospital system to require staff and others to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the event of a new strain of the virus in Michigan. “We have a duty to protect patients and staff. The delta type is the most contagious form of COVID-19. It is the original version of the virus,” said John Foxx, CEO of Beaumont Health, in a statement. Spreads much faster than. All Beaumont team members want to stay healthy. Vaccines are the only safe and effective way to truly protect against COVID-19. “ The obligations to Beaumont employees and healthcare providers will be to work in facilities across the eight hospital system after the US Food and Drug Administration fully approves one or more of the current vaccines, the representative said. According to the release, that could change “if the positive rate of the surrounding community begins to skyrocket, or if Beaumont experiences a fourth pandemic surge.” Beaumont said its staff must be fully vaccinated within 6 weeks of full FDA approval of a viable COVID-19 vaccine. Those who do not meet the tax exemption and refuse to be vaccinated will be suspended initially, according to Wednesday’s announcement. “People who choose not to be vaccinated are no longer allowed to work at Beaumont,” the notice read. Based in Grand Rapids, Spectrum has 14 hospitals, 31,000 workers, approximately 2,573 beds, and within eight weeks of the FDA’s approval of the first vaccine, team members, medical staff, medical students, and volunteers. , Said the contractor would need the COVID-19 vaccine. Consider the exemptions required by law. The health system may decide to act more quickly if, based on community data, it determines that there is a risk to team members and public health as a result of the delta variant or subsequent variants. Officials said Wednesday. “We must do everything we can to care for each other and our community,” Tina Freezedecker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Health, said in a statement. rice field. “Together, our actions help save lives and reduce the effects of pandemics, both of which bring obvious benefits to the public interest.” The decision follows Livonia-based Trinity Health Announced this month All employees, contractors and others operating in the hospital must be vaccinated by September 21st. Trinity Health employs 24,000 people in Michigan and 117,000 people in 22 states. Facilities in Michigan include five St. Joseph Mercy Health Systems Hospitals, three Mercy Health Hospitals, and two medical groups, IHA and Mercy Health Physician Partners. Last month, Henry Ford Health System reported on its workers, contractors, volunteers and students. Must be vaccinated by September 10th.. According to a Detroit-based system at five hospitals, this requirement affected approximately 33,000 team members. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday Course change Some masking guidelines recommend that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in some parts of the United States where delta mutants are contributing to the proliferation of infections. The CDC cited new information about the ability of the mutant to spread to vaccinated people and recommended indoor masks to school teachers, staff, students and visitors across the country, regardless of vaccination status. Most new infections in the United States continue among unvaccinated people. In Michigan, nearly 84% of people hospitalized for the virus between March 11 and May 15 were unvaccinated. By Tuesday, nearly 54% of Michigan’s population had been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s website. Tuesday state Beyond According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there have been 900,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in March 2020. The total number of weekly cases has increased by 3 weeks. To address the new vaccine policy, Wednesday spectrum officials quoted CDC data up to last week. “We continue to see the benefits of the vaccine, both in patients and in the team. Almost everyone who is infected with COVID-19 and needs hospitalization or has died of the virus is not vaccinated. “Hmm,” said Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum. “The delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a significant increase in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in regions across the country where vaccination rates are low. It is recommended to be vaccinated with the advice of a doctor. increase.” “We thoroughly reviewed the scientific evidence and interviewed and discussed experts inside and outside the company to understand the facts, with a solid conversation about the scientific review behind the vaccine,” Freezedecker added. After spending time, I came to a conclusion. “ Fox said Beaumont’s infection control procedures and “the low positive rate of the community has made it possible to provide a safe environment, but the new delta variant will change the dynamics of future risk. Requirements are essential and we continue our commitment to protect and service all Michiganders. Again, this is a new and more infectious, which now poses an additional risk to everyone. Reflects the reality of the high COVID-19 variant. “ Contributed by The Associated Press.

