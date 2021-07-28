Health
Eating foods high in flavonoids can slow down cognitive decline
Shutterstock
Strawberries are an excellent source of flavonoids.
CNN
— —
Eat colorful plates such as strawberries and peppers, Including flavonoids, May be late Your cognitive decline, new research has been found.
A study published Wednesday in the American Academy of Neurology found that people who ate about 600 milligrams (0.02 ounces) of flavonoids per day had more cognitive function than those who ate only 150 milligrams (0.005 ounces) per day. The risk of decline was 20% lower. ..
Studies show that 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of strawberries contain about 180 milligrams (0.006 ounces) of flavonoids, and apples contain about 113 milligrams (0.003 ounces) of flavonoids.
Flavonoids are a series of compounds with strong antioxidant capacity. Commonly found in many fruits and vegetables, research author Dr. Walter Willett states that he is a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health and a professor of medicine at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. rice field.
“Blood supply to the brain is an important factor in cognitive decline,” Willett added, adding that the anti-inflammatory effects of flavonoids help protect that blood supply, which delays cognitive decline.
Cognitive decline can lead to illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, he added.
The study spanned nearly a quarter of a century and had approximately 75,000 participants. Willett said the average age of participants at the start of the survey was 50 and is now in their 70s and 80s.
People’s brain function begins to decline I’m in my 20s and 30s He said he wouldn’t usually notice until the 70’s. Eating flavonoid-rich foods can slow downhills, he added.
After tracking the participants’ diets for over 20 years, the researchers were asked to complete the questionnaire many times over the course of four years. Willett said during the period of determining cognitive decline.
Each person’s cognitive decline was calculated with six “yes” or “no” questions. The question included, “Are you having more trouble remembering a list of short items, such as a shopping list?” “Are you having a hard time remembering things from one second to the next?”
The study has been done for decades, so the results are far more effective than other studies done over the years, says Dr. Daniel Potts, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. I attended a neurologist at the US Department of Veterans Affairs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but was not involved in the study.
“Cognitive decline is slow, so when we evaluate it, we can better understand subtle changes over time,” he said.
Willett said there is no specific number of flavonoids that people should eat each day and they should not be counted or measured.
In addition, eating flavonoids plays only a small role that can delay cognitive decline, he said. He said people should also live a healthy lifestyle. Regular physical activity When no smoking..
Mediterranean diet According to Potts, it has been shown to be effective in maintaining cognitive function, and many foods in the diet are high in flavonoids.
“Nutrition has many implications for our cognitive health, and the choices we make today regarding what we consume have a major role to play in later life in protecting our brains. “I will.”
Fruits high in flavonoids include strawberries, blueberries and oranges.Peppers and celery are abundant vegetables Of the compound, he added.
..
