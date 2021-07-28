Health Services: “We are on the road to a fourth surge.”





The Wisconsin Department of Health requires people to wear masks indoors at the COVID-19 hotspot, whether or not they are vaccinated.On Wednesday, the department issued Guidelines Matches what was made by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1 day ago. In addition, federal and state health authorities recommend that all students, teachers, staff, and visitors to school buildings from kindergarten to high school always wear masks indoors for safety. “The CDC was very clear. Children need to go to school,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dyck said during a Wednesday briefing. “This year we need direct guidance. Adding layered protection for the mask is very important to ensure that the children stay in the classroom they know they need.” Vaccination and promotion of new masking guidelines were made possible by the establishment of delta variants nationwide, with the average 7-day new infection of Wisconsin rising to 478. This is twice as much as it was a week ago and seven times as much as it was a month ago. .. “We are heading for a fourth surge here with this variant, and we all need to play our part,” says Willems Van Dijk. Over 80% of recent COVID-19 infections in the state are due to the Delta variant, which scientists believe is twice as contagious as its predecessor. Increased spread could promote more strains of the disease, some of which could be more dangerous, Willems van Dyck said he encouraged people to be vaccinated. rice field. Almost all new cases (98%) since July occur in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people. Sign up for daily news! Stay up to date with the WPR email newsletter. In rare cases, some vaccinated people may become infected with COVID-19 and spread it. New guidance on masks also aims to prevent it. “Breakthrough infections began at a very low rate, but these breakthrough infections are increasing due to delta variants and ease of infection,” said Dr. Nacia Safder, Head of Infection Control at UW Hospital and Clinic. Stated. University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and School of Public Health. “Therefore, the mask is an additional layer of protection in addition to the vaccine. Of course, for those who are not vaccinated, there is no layer of protection from the vaccine, so (masking) is very Is important to. “ To help people know if COVID-19 is widespread in the community, the CDC tool State officials say they can help local leaders and residents make decisions about wearing masks. As of Wednesday, the Florence, Pepin, and Iron counties all showed high levels of infection. Significant levels of COVID-19 infection were found in the other 11 counties. These counties are Bayfield, Sawyer, Buffalo, Oneida, Forest, Shawano, Adams, Calmette, Milwaukee, Walkisha, and Racine. The federal recommendation is to wear masks indoors in both categories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpr.org/department-health-services-were-path-4th-surge

