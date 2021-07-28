Pfizer says the power of vaccines diminishes over time. Are you still protected?

Effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine declined in 6 monthsHowever, experts say the data has not yet shown an immediate need for booster shots.

NS studyAlthough not yet peer-reviewed or published in medical journals, the vaccine was found to be 97% effective in preventing serious illness with COVID-19 for at least 6 months, but from 96% effective against symptomatological illness. It decreases by 84% over the same period and about 6% every two months.

“I was generally encouraged by the results of this paper,” said the lead research author, coordinating researcher for the Pfizer vaccine trial and director of the SUNY Upstate Global Health & Translational Sciences Institute in New York. Dr. Stephen Thomas said.

He said there was always the expectation that vaccine protection would be weakened. The big question, he said, was whether protection diminished to the extent that it affected the so-called public health burden of the disease. in short, hospitalization And death. So far, it doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Despite the decline in protection in six months, there was maintenance of protection against these serious consequences that actually constitute the public health burden of the disease,” said Thomas.

Overall, the study found that the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing mild to severe COVID-19 symptoms in 6 months.Pfizer Announcement That particular discovery of April in a press release.

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine researcher at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said he was “positively surprised” that it was as effective as preventing symptoms.

“All this data is really encouraging and exactly what you expect,” he said.

“We can never protect against asymptomatic or mild symptomatic infections, which is fine,” he said. “You just want to keep people away from the hospital and prevent them from dying. That’s the goal.”

The new study examined follow-up data collected by March 13 for more than 44,000 people who participated in Pfizer’s Phase 3 clinical trial last year. Individuals received two vaccinations or two placebos at 3-week intervals. Since this study only looked at data up to mid-March, it remains unclear how shots work for the most common delta variants. Common strains of virus In the United States in early July.

Findings can be obtained as experts continue to consider whether booster shots are needed. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has long said Federal health officials say there’s no evidence yet that it’s justified, but boosters will be needed in the coming months.

In a financial announcement Wednesday morning, Pfizer said the third dose increased levels of delta mutant-specific antibodies five-fold between ages 18-55 and 11-fold between ages 65-85. More research is needed to determine if this leads to better protection against the disease.

Ofit emphasized that the vaccine is so effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization that it is too early to say clearly that a booster shot is needed.

“If the number of people who are fully vaccinated and still hospitalized or dead reaches 5, 10, or 20%, we can start thinking about boosters, but we are not there yet. “He said.

Dr. Bob Wachter, director of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, agreed that the new data is not the time to rush to get booster shots.

“This shows that people who took shots 7-8 months ago have a slightly higher risk (of breakthrough infections) than we thought. Even vaccinated people indoors. Wearing a mask is a perfectly good reason, “said Wachter, referring to Tuesday’s decision at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinated people are advised to wear a mask indoors In areas with high community expansion.

However, the dominance of the delta mutant, combined with the reduced efficacy of the vaccine over time, suggests that boosters will be needed at some point, he said.

“I don’t think that’s the reason for the panic, and today I don’t think there’s a reason to find a booster in short supply, as the overall protection against super illness and death remains so high.” Wahter said. “But I think it’s part of the puzzle we tell all of us. Boosters will be our future.”

The author of the study, Thomas, said further research is needed.

“I think (in research) if the vaccine’s protective effect continues to decline over time, booster immunization may be needed,” said Thomas. “But that’s a question I haven’t answered yet.”

This story was originally published NBC News..