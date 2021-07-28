Cats are not very grateful. Think again.

Leslie Lions is a veterinarian and expert in cat genetics. She is the owner of cats and a general party to cats. He is known for making fun of his colleagues studying dog genetics with the old adage that “cats dominate.” The dog drools. “

Due to the fact that the number of dog breeds provides diversity in terms of genetic disease, and perhaps due to the general prejudice in favor of dogs, research funding and attention to the genetics of cat and dog disease It didn’t apply. But Dr. Lions, a professor at the University of Missouri, says there are many reasons why cats and their illnesses are an irreplaceable model of human illness.She covered the causes of cat science in this week’s article Genetics trends.

“People tend to either love or hate them, and cats are often underestimated by the scientific community,” she writes. However, in a sense, the composition of the cat’s genome is very similar to that of the human genome, and cat genomics does not constitute genes and can help understand vast amounts of poorly understood mammalian DNA. She says.

In the veterinary advances that have benefited humans, she was the first to successfully use remdesivir, an important drug in the fight against Covid, against a cat disease caused by another coronavirus. I pointed out that.