Ledgelight warns after Waterford mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus | Stonington





Residents of southeastern Connecticut should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites after health officials say insects in a test pool collected in Waterford have been found to carry the West Nile virus. We sought. The Ledgelight Health District announced on Tuesday that a positive test was found in the pool collected on July 20th. The positive mosquito, culiseta melanura, mainly feeds on birds and is not considered a serious threat to human infections. However, the disease can spread among mosquito species, and health districts have called on residents to take precautions to keep them safe. “Positive WNV mosquitoes are usually expected during the summer, and their presence is a reminder that residents take standard precautions to prevent mosquito bites,” said Ledgelight’s director of health. Stephen Mansfield said. The warning was also issued by the Stonington authorities on the town’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning. Residents should minimize outdoor time at dawn or dusk, wear long trousers and long-sleeved shirts when possible, and ensure that the screen fits snugly and is properly repaired, according to people familiar with the matter. Specific steps should be considered to reduce exposure to mosquitoes, such as using products such as mosquito nets, repellents and other deterrents to keep mosquitoes away. Residents are also closer to their homes by dealing with areas of pooled water, such as eliminating water retention vessels such as ceramic containers and pots, cleaning clogged side grooves, and turning over water collecting objects such as buckets and wheel barrels. Helps reduce the population of most of the chito. Keep your swimming pool clean and chlorinated. The Ledgelight Health District also offers insecticidal charcoal, a specific larval agent that prevents mosquitoes from growing into adults. It can be used to treat accumulated water on private land. Residents of municipalities served by Ledge Light can call Kara Hovland (860-448-4882, ext.) To request treatment of water accumulated in their property. 1308. Your district health supervisor will visit your facility and apply the larvicide to areas of pool of water. Treatment lasts about 30 days. Additional resources on West Nile virus and mosquito management can be found at: http://www.ct.gov/mosquito/site/default.asp..

