Health
July 27, 2021 | Provincetown’s ongoing response to COVID-19 cases: Barnstable County Health and Environment Department
Additional cases have been identified.Decrease in test positive rate
July 27, 2021 | Provincetown, Massachusetts – Based on current COVID-19 case count reviews and positive rate tests, officials from the Provincetown Select Board, Provincetown Board of Health, and Barnstable County held an emergency meeting on July 25, and last week’s public. Escalated hygiene recommendations to public health obligations.
Monitoring data
As of July 27, a total of 765 positive cases of COVID-19 were formally reported to the Massachusetts Public Health Service associated with the Provincetown cluster. Of these cases, 469 are Massachusetts residents, of whom 199 live in Provincetown. The remaining individuals who test positive live in other states. A total of 5 hospitalizations are linked to this cluster. No deaths have been reported.
It is important to note that the case data is cumulative and does not represent the number of people with active cases of COVID-19 or the number of cases currently hospitalized. For example, of the 199 cases identified among Provincial Town residents since July 1, July, consistent with the Public Health Service’s guidance on timeframes and quarantine related to virus incubation and infection periods. As of the 26th, half were released from quarantine.
Test and test positive rate
Testing is the best way for health authorities to measure the success of measures taken to reduce the effects of clusters and the spread of the virus. Since the provincetown cluster surveillance began, the test positive rate (the number of tests that return positive relative to the total number of tests) has increased from 15% to 7%. A test positive rate of less than 5% is considered progress towards cluster containment, and a test positive rate of less than 1% is considered containment. The table below shows the progression of case positive rates during the clustering process, starting when the first test results became available on July 14.
The COVID-19 inspection will continue at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 2 Mayflower Street in Provincetown (outside Winslow Street). The test was extended daily from 10 am to 3 pm on Friday, August 6th. The COVID-19 test is free and does not require a reservation.
Vaccinations will also be available on the Veterans Memorial Community Center test site until August 6. This site offers 2 shots of Pfizer mRNA vaccine and 1 shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccination is free and easy and does not require reservations, ID or insurance.
In addition, the town of Provincetown is working with Barnstable County to procure 1,200 Binax NOW Home COVID-19 test kits and distribute them to local businesses, residents and visitors. More tests will be available as needed.
Public health obligations
Indoor masking is now mandatory for local businesses unless an individual is unable to wear a face cover due to a medical condition or disability, as outlined in the latest sector-specific safety standards prior to the end of an emergency. I am. This applies to:
— —Restaurants and food service facilities: All workers need a face cover. Customers can remove the face cover only when they are seated. Kitchen staff who work on open flames or perform other tasks that may endanger masking are exempt.
— —Theater and performance venue: All workers and customers need a face cover. Audiences can only remove the face cover while eating or drinking. The venue is encouraged to keep as much social distance as possible between the performers and the masked spectators.
— —Indoor bar / dance floor: Workers need a face cover. You can remove the face cover only when you are sitting at the table or at the bar. Regular customers standing or ordering at the bar should be masked. Masks must be worn on the indoor dance floor. Whenever possible, the facility recommends moving patrons outdoors without the need for masking.
— —hotel: Face covers are required for all workers and guests in corridors and common areas.
— —Fitness Center / Health Club: All workers, customers and visitors need a face cover. Customers are required to wear a face cover during fitness activities, including intense activities.
— —Contact Personal Services: All customers and workers need a face cover. For facial or beard care, the customer may temporarily remove the face cover, but the face cover must be replaced immediately for the rest of the visit.
— —Retail, office, indoor and outdoor events, and sectors not otherwise addressed: Face covers are required for all workers and attendees.
— —All unvaccinated individuals: According to the CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated persons, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks both outdoors in crowded areas and in public indoor spaces where social distance cannot be extended. I have.
-Public transport: Masks are for public and private transportation systems (including ride sharing, coloring, taxis, ferries, MBTA, commuter rail, transportation), medical facilities, and other facilities that accommodate vulnerable populations such as collective medical facilities Mandatory for all individuals.
Next step
Decisions on whether to take further action or return from public health obligations to public health recommendations will be made in consultation with the Provincetown Health Authority, the Burnstable County Health and Environment Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Based on ongoing infection surveillance and monitoring of public health data, Provincetown Town Managers may impose additional limits (such as venue capacity limits) if COVID-19 positive rates increase.
Sources
2/ https://www.barnstablecountyhealth.org/newsroom/july-27-provincetowns-continued-response-to-covid-19-cases
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]