July 27, 2021 | Provincetown’s ongoing response to COVID-19 cases: Barnstable County Health and Environment Department

Additional cases have been identified.Decrease in test positive rate

July 27, 2021 | Provincetown, Massachusetts – Based on current COVID-19 case count reviews and positive rate tests, officials from the Provincetown Select Board, Provincetown Board of Health, and Barnstable County held an emergency meeting on July 25, and last week’s public. Escalated hygiene recommendations to public health obligations.

Monitoring data

As of July 27, a total of 765 positive cases of COVID-19 were formally reported to the Massachusetts Public Health Service associated with the Provincetown cluster. Of these cases, 469 are Massachusetts residents, of whom 199 live in Provincetown. The remaining individuals who test positive live in other states. A total of 5 hospitalizations are linked to this cluster. No deaths have been reported.

It is important to note that the case data is cumulative and does not represent the number of people with active cases of COVID-19 or the number of cases currently hospitalized. For example, of the 199 cases identified among Provincial Town residents since July 1, July, consistent with the Public Health Service’s guidance on timeframes and quarantine related to virus incubation and infection periods. As of the 26th, half were released from quarantine.

Test and test positive rate

Testing is the best way for health authorities to measure the success of measures taken to reduce the effects of clusters and the spread of the virus. Since the provincetown cluster surveillance began, the test positive rate (the number of tests that return positive relative to the total number of tests) has increased from 15% to 7%. A test positive rate of less than 5% is considered progress towards cluster containment, and a test positive rate of less than 1% is considered containment. The table below shows the progression of case positive rates during the clustering process, starting when the first test results became available on July 14.

The COVID-19 inspection will continue at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 2 Mayflower Street in Provincetown (outside Winslow Street). The test was extended daily from 10 am to 3 pm on Friday, August 6th. The COVID-19 test is free and does not require a reservation.

Vaccinations will also be available on the Veterans Memorial Community Center test site until August 6. This site offers 2 shots of Pfizer mRNA vaccine and 1 shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccination is free and easy and does not require reservations, ID or insurance.

In addition, the town of Provincetown is working with Barnstable County to procure 1,200 Binax NOW Home COVID-19 test kits and distribute them to local businesses, residents and visitors. More tests will be available as needed.

Public health obligations

Indoor masking is now mandatory for local businesses unless an individual is unable to wear a face cover due to a medical condition or disability, as outlined in the latest sector-specific safety standards prior to the end of an emergency. I am. This applies to:

— —Restaurants and food service facilities: All workers need a face cover. Customers can remove the face cover only when they are seated. Kitchen staff who work on open flames or perform other tasks that may endanger masking are exempt.

— —Theater and performance venue: All workers and customers need a face cover. Audiences can only remove the face cover while eating or drinking. The venue is encouraged to keep as much social distance as possible between the performers and the masked spectators.

— —Indoor bar / dance floor: Workers need a face cover. You can remove the face cover only when you are sitting at the table or at the bar. Regular customers standing or ordering at the bar should be masked. Masks must be worn on the indoor dance floor. Whenever possible, the facility recommends moving patrons outdoors without the need for masking.

— —hotel: Face covers are required for all workers and guests in corridors and common areas.

— —Fitness Center / Health Club: All workers, customers and visitors need a face cover. Customers are required to wear a face cover during fitness activities, including intense activities.

— —Contact Personal Services: All customers and workers need a face cover. For facial or beard care, the customer may temporarily remove the face cover, but the face cover must be replaced immediately for the rest of the visit.

— —Retail, office, indoor and outdoor events, and sectors not otherwise addressed: Face covers are required for all workers and attendees.

— —All unvaccinated individuals: According to the CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated persons, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks both outdoors in crowded areas and in public indoor spaces where social distance cannot be extended. I have.

-Public transport: Masks are for public and private transportation systems (including ride sharing, coloring, taxis, ferries, MBTA, commuter rail, transportation), medical facilities, and other facilities that accommodate vulnerable populations such as collective medical facilities Mandatory for all individuals.

Next step

Decisions on whether to take further action or return from public health obligations to public health recommendations will be made in consultation with the Provincetown Health Authority, the Burnstable County Health and Environment Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Based on ongoing infection surveillance and monitoring of public health data, Provincetown Town Managers may impose additional limits (such as venue capacity limits) if COVID-19 positive rates increase.