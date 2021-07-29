Health
Symptomatology of COVID may remain in infected vaccinated people, study results: Shot
Amir Levy / Getty Images
There is more potentially worrying news for vaccinated people. In very rare cases, people experiencing breakthrough infections may be at risk for long-term COVID symptoms.
This is due to a small new study of fully vaccinated health care workers in Israel. Published on Wednesday New England Journal of Medicine..
This study confirmed that it was already known. It is very rare for fully vaccinated people to become infected or ill with COVID-19. However, it also found that prolonged COVID symptoms occurred in a small number of breakthrough cases.
Researchers studied 1,497 vaccinated health care workers at the Sheva Medical Center in Israel. Of these, only 39 were infected despite the vaccination. Seven of them (about 19%) developed symptoms that lasted at least 6 weeks, including headache, muscle aches, loss of taste and smell, and malaise.
“It’s really anxious,” says Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of infection, prevention, and control units at Sheba Medical Center and author of the study.
“If this is what we see in all of the mild sexually transmitted infections we’re seeing now, it’s definitely a concern,” she says.
Regev-Yochay et al. Emphasize the need to confirm the results with additional studies involving more patients.It can be a false alarm and the symptoms can be much rarer, or they can resolve much faster than the months of the symptoms that usually plague them. Suffering from long COVID..
Experts emphasize that vaccination is very effective in preventing hospitalization and death, which are the most serious consequences of infection.
Nonetheless, other researchers agree that the findings are the cause of additional research.
“When I was vaccinated, I wanted to have enough immune response to block this protracted symptomatology complex, now known as long COVID, even if there was a breakthrough infection.” Stated. Dr. Eric Topol, Professor of Molecular Medicine at Scripps Research.
“This is the first study to give us an indicator of the presence of long-haul carriers in that small group of people with breakthrough infections,” says Topol.
Sheba Medical Center’s Regev-Yochay and her colleagues said some of the patients in the study with prolonged symptoms had severe fatigue.
“These are potentially mild symptoms, but I’m so worried that some people haven’t returned to work. It’s very worrisome,” says Regev-Yochay.
This study was conducted when the alpha variant dominated Israel. If anything, the problem can now be exacerbated, as Delta is much more contagious and tends to produce more viruses in the human body, Regev-Yochay et al. ..
“What we are learning about this virus, and frankly, the vicious nature of this virus can cause flu-like severe and sometimes deadly pneumonia when it leaves China. It means that there was an erroneous claim for a winter respiratory virus. ” Dr. Paul Offit, A vaccine expert at the University of Pennsylvania, advises the Food and Drug Administration on vaccines. “But this virus is more than that.”
Other experts have found that the results of this study provide even more evidence that fully vaccinated people need to be careful and prevent disease control to wear masks indoors in dangerous situations. He says that new guidelines from the center should be followed.
“You could have imagined that your vaccine would provide a little force, but that’s not the case anymore,” he says. Saad Omer, Yale University Vaccine Expert. “It’s still a pretty strong armor, but it’s a penetrating armor.”
