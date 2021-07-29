Covid-19 cases are increasing in Cayuga County.Many do not help contact tracers





With the ever-increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in Auburn-Cayuga County, NY, many who test positive are hesitant to be honest with their contact tracers. According to a news release issued by the County Health Department, 59 new Covid-19 cases have occurred in Cayuga County since July 1, with more than 70% of these positive tests being performed in unvaccinated people. increase. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday New initiatives to boost Covid vaccination Areas with high infection rates and low firing rates. He also said that the more contagious delta variant of coronavirus accounts for more than 72% of recent new Covid cases in New York. Health officials in Cayuga County said they were struggling to control the spread because they chose not to honestly identify who they contacted during the infection period. “The lack of accurate information sharing can paralyze our response to controlling the spread of the virus and limiting the number of new cases from each exposure,” said Cass, Director of Public Health, Cayuga County. Lean Kadi says. Many people who tested positive expressed concern to the health department that the people they contacted would be quarantined, Kadi said in a release. She said they may feel guilty by isolating friends and family. Others are concerned about their name, and Kadi said it would be revealed to people during contact tracing that they tested positive for the virus. She said privacy laws prohibit the health department from sharing names and health information with others. “The result of not sharing the names of the people you are in contact with is that it puts more people in our community at risk of getting the virus,” Kadi said. “We can thank these concerns, but the Department of Health is responsible for keeping the work and communities we do safe.” The health department requires that all contacts, including those who have been vaccinated, be identified during case studies and contact tracking. According to the release, asymptomatologically vaccinated people do not need to be quarantined. The health sector requires that you follow these common-sense guidelines. If you have an illness or symptoms of illness, stay home and seek health care as needed.

If you are not vaccinated, wear a mask around others.

Wash your hands regularly.

Get the COVID-19 vaccine. “Our community has the opportunity to control the spread of the virus,” Kadi said in a release. “The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. Each of us needs to work together and play our part.” Staff writer James McLendon covers the latest news, crime and public safety. Do you have tips, story ideas, questions or comments? Do you want to contact him at 914-204-2815 [email protected]..

