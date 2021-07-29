How certain foods affect COVID-19 risk

Share on Pinterest Experts say the food you choose can affect the inflammation of your body. This is a risk factor for COVID-19.Miniseries / Getty Images

Researchers report that the foods in your diet may increase or reduce the risks associated with COVID-19.

They said foods such as coffee, kale, and breast milk can reduce the risk of COVID-19 because they reduce inflammation in the body.

They add that tea, lean meats, and fruits do not seem to affect either method, but processed meats such as hot dogs can increase risk factors.

What do coffee, breast milk and kale have in common?

They all have the power to moderately reduce the risk factors for COVID-19. New research How nutrition affects immunity.

Researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago UK Biobank Data to investigate the association between dietary behavior from 2006 to 2010 and COVID-19 cases from March to November 2020 in the same people.

The study included 38,000 participants who underwent a COVID-19 test. About 17% were coronavirus positive. The specific foods used in this study have been shown to affect the immune system in early human and animal studies.

The following foods have a 10% reduction in COVID-19 risk:

Coffee (1 cup or more per day)

Vegetables (excluding potatoes, 2/3 serving, cooked or raw)

Breast milk (breast-fed as an infant)

Foods that had no effect included tea, fruits, and lean meat.

Processed meats such as hot dogs and deli meats were associated with higher risk. Even serving half of the processed meat daily can increase the risk of COVID-19 by 10 percent, according to researchers.

But how?

Although the study may not be able to identify the cause and effect, experts suggest that the association between nutrition and COVID-19 is more about inflammation than any food ingredient.