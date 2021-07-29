Health
How certain foods affect COVID-19 risk
- Researchers report that the foods in your diet may increase or reduce the risks associated with COVID-19.
- They said foods such as coffee, kale, and breast milk can reduce the risk of COVID-19 because they reduce inflammation in the body.
- They add that tea, lean meats, and fruits do not seem to affect either method, but processed meats such as hot dogs can increase risk factors.
What do coffee, breast milk and kale have in common?
They all have the power to moderately reduce the risk factors for COVID-19. New research How nutrition affects immunity.
Researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago UK Biobank Data to investigate the association between dietary behavior from 2006 to 2010 and COVID-19 cases from March to November 2020 in the same people.
The study included 38,000 participants who underwent a COVID-19 test. About 17% were coronavirus positive. The specific foods used in this study have been shown to affect the immune system in early human and animal studies.
The following foods have a 10% reduction in COVID-19 risk:
- Coffee (1 cup or more per day)
- Vegetables (excluding potatoes, 2/3 serving, cooked or raw)
- Breast milk (breast-fed as an infant)
Foods that had no effect included tea, fruits, and lean meat.
Processed meats such as hot dogs and deli meats were associated with higher risk. Even serving half of the processed meat daily can increase the risk of COVID-19 by 10 percent, according to researchers.
But how?
Although the study may not be able to identify the cause and effect, experts suggest that the association between nutrition and COVID-19 is more about inflammation than any food ingredient.
“In general, it makes sense because both coffee and vegetables are associated with reduced inflammation, which improves immune function.” Dr. Purvi Parikh, An adult and pediatric allergist and immunologist in New York City, and a spokesperson for the Allergy and Asthma Network.
“The mechanism is unknown, but people with obesity, heart disease, and diabetes are much worse than those without these conditions, so a healthier lifestyle is associated with better outcomes from COVID. We’re seeing more, “Parikh told Healthline.
Farther, Christina Meyer-Jacks, MS, RDN, LDN, CLT, RYT, Lifesum and Gympass health advisors found that new studies show that they are breast-fed as babies, have a high diet of vegetable foods, and consume low amounts of processed meats and junk foods. He said it was revealed again. Foods have better opportunities for both acute and chronic illnesses.
“Overall, this is a plus for increasing whole food and plant-based diets as much as possible, but strong dietary recommendations require further research on diet and COVID-19 risk,” Meyer-. Jax told Healthline.
While a healthy diet helps prevent the causes of illnesses such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease, “a good diet alone is not enough and vaccines are the only way to prevent COVID-19,” said Parik. This is the most effective method. “
Let’s take a look at some of the food benefits highlighted in this study.
coffee
Both tea and coffee have compounds that support your immune system and fight disease, but Meyer Jacks says that coffee has more polyphenols than tea, especially chlorogenic acid, which is a unique compound of coffee. Told.
“Other studies have shown that this compound may support immune function,” she said.
Meyer-Jax said further research is needed to show what may be directly affecting these results and what caffeine intake is considered to be a safe level.
vegetable
Vegetables contain powerful micronutrients and phytonutrients that help synergistically support immune function, Meyer-Jax explained.
“Vegetables also contain fiber, which studies have shown to be associated with an improved mix of gut bacteria,” she said.
“Having more” good for you “gut bacteria can lead to a stronger immune system and less inflammation, leading to better overall health,” she added.
Breast milk
Health experts report For years, breast milk provides antibodies that can help babies with illnesses such as ear infections, colds, flu, and intestinal infections.
They also state that breast-fed babies have special protection against respiratory tract infections. Coronaviruses fall into this category.
The survey conducted earlier this year Conclusion Vaccinated people can communicate the protective effects of the vaccine to their babies via breast milk.
Besides coffee, vegetables and breast milk, there are many other foods that can contribute to a healthy immune system.
Experts say it is the responsibility of individuals and their families to decide which foods to keep.
They said you ultimately have the power to make positive changes in your immune system to help prevent all sorts of illnesses, including COVID-19.
Meyer-Jax says that in order to bring about sustainable nutritional change, it needs to be done from a realistic location.
“It’s a step-by-step process of adding one good habit at a time, sticking to it, and building a new habit from it,” she said.
“It’s also important to get support,” she added. “I encourage clients to use a healthy eating app … to enable clients to set realistic health goals and provide tools such as diet planning and diet tracking to achieve them. increase.”
