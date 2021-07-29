Health
Physicians frustrated with a surge in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Delta variants are helping spread the virus across the country, and COVID-19 is landing more people in hospitals in Oregon. The majority are unvaccinated.
Portland, Oregon — More than a year after the pandemic, we all COVID fatigue. However, frustration among healthcare professionals is exacerbated as hospital beds are again filled with COVID-19 patients.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is the highest since April. Over 1,000 A new case was reported on Tuesday More than 800 cases and 6 new deaths were reported on Wednesday.
Delta variant Fuel spreads Nationwide, COVID-19 has landed more people in hospitals in Oregon. The majority are unvaccinated.
At the forefront since the fight against the virus began, Dr. David Zony, OHSU Critical Care Associate Chief Medical Officer, said with him as hospital beds filled up again and people chose not to prevent it. Happening says his colleague is getting angry day by day.
“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Dr. Zony. “We are in what we call” very large capacity. ” “
Dr. Zonny treats the most ill COVID patients in the ICU.He is a specialty ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) Treatment, Pumps extracorporeal blood, supplies oxygen and rests the patient’s heart and lungs.
He stated that not all patients currently in his unit were vaccinated.
“Now we know science, we have a vaccine. This is a completely preventable problem,” Zonnie said. “It’s hard. This is the way we know that people are leaving their profession. They are exhausted. It ultimately causes problems. It is that we already have a limited number of beds. And now we can’t put staff in the beds we have, because there is no one to take care of the patient. “
According to OHSU, 70% of Portland’s intensive care units are filled with COVID-19 patients. Healthcare workers within the unit continue to care for people in emergencies such as strokes, heart attacks, and major surgery.
“If all our beds are ultimately consumed by preventable problems, we unnecessarily endanger everyone else and need a life-saving emergency,” Zonny said. ..
Zony said the difference from last year was that the patient was younger and healthier. Doctors are seeing severe cases of COVID-19 in people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s in the ICU.
“I’ve seen people historically feel that this doesn’t affect me. Well, that’s right,” he said.
Oregon Health Department (OHA) data show about 58 percent of all Oregon residents Inoculate the COVID vaccine at least once. This is about 2.5 million people. This means that hundreds of thousands of people are still unprotected from serious illness due to the prevalence of highly contagious delta variants.
OHA vaccination tendency graph Shows the rate of dramatic reduction in vaccination over the last two months.
“At this point, to be honest, there aren’t many excuses left,” Zonny said. “Ultimately, you need to make a decision. Are you in or out of the community? If you are committed to the responsibility of the citizens and your neighbors and to build a productive society , You do the right thing, otherwise I really question humanity. “
I still have a lot of questions about Delta variant.. Researchers have said that it is more ill than other virus strains, or that it has more cases, lower vaccination rates, and hospital stress is affecting patient care. I haven’t decided if I have one.
