State Health Updates COVID Protocol as Cases Increase-Oxford Eagle

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Lafayette County reached 6,513 as of July 28, an increase of 11 from 6,502 on Tuesday, July 27. No death has occurred.

The Mississippi Department of Health announced new guidelines for wearing masks at a press conference on Wednesday in light of the growing number of cases across the state.

State epidemiologist Paul Byers said the MSDH now recommends that “everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks in a public indoor environment.”

Other guidance issued by MSDH on Wednesday is:

If the test is positive, even if fully vaccinated, quarantine for 10 days from the beginning of symptoms.

If exposed, regardless of vaccination status, be tested 3-5 days after exposure. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to be quarantined after exposure, but they do.

If you are 65 or older, avoid all indoor group meetings, even if you are vaccinated.

If you have a chronic medical condition, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you are vaccinated.

Oxford City School and Lafayette County School recently announced plans to return to school directly due to concerns of some parents as children under the age of 12 are not currently vaccinated, and masks are optional. I made it.

With the new guidelines, MSDH said it will issue guidance to the school system to ensure that all teachers, staff, students and visitors wear masks in an indoor environment.

This new guidance was released on Tuesday after another Mississippi teenager under the age of 18 was announced to have died of COVID-19.

State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the deceased teens had a common underlying health condition.

According to state health officials, the teen was the fourth child in the state to die of the disease. Two are 11 to 17 years old, one is 6 to 10 years old, and the other is 1 to 5 years old.

According to Buyers, a highly contagious delta type emerged after the deaths of two children in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of new COVID cases in the state. In addition, health officials said 10 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mississippi.

“There are deaths that occur in children under the age of 18,” Buyers said. “We also have hospitalizations, so we recommend that all parents vaccinate their children. This not only protects their children, but also prevents infections at school and is vulnerable. In particular, it is the key to preventing infection to individuals who may share a household.

“Vaccines are still very effective against delta mutants. Not only are they effective in preventing illness, but they are also effective in reducing the risk of severe illness.”

In some cases, it has spread to older people in the vaccinated group and people with weakened immunity, Dobbs said. In the state, cases of COVID-19 are “rapidly increasing” and COVID-related deaths are increasing somewhat.

“We are now (in some cases) showing a significant rise and the school is still in its infancy,” he said. “Looking at our ascending trajectory, it’s not a slope. It’s a cliff. It’s an upward cliff. It never goes down.”

This tension is felt at hospitals in the state, as 28 Mississippi hospitals have reported ICU beds not available as of Wednesday.

According to Dobbs, more than 95% of cases and almost all hospitalizations were from unvaccinated individuals.

In response to this tension, Jim Craig, senior deputy director of the MSDH Department of Health, said the Mississippi COVID-19 Care System Plan, which is valid from Thursday to August 15 for all Mississippi-licensed hospitals. He said he needed to participate.

“In some parts of our state, hospitals are struggling to meet the acute clinical demands facing increased hospitalizations. Therefore, in line with the COVID-19 Care System Plan, it is appropriate. We will establish a COVID-19 rotation to ensure the proper allocation of patients to hospitals, “said Craig.

To facilitate the order, Craig said the State Department of Health has established a “Mississippi Medcom” that acts as a state-wide patient transfer coordination point. According to Craig, all hospitals must report to Med-Com all transfers requiring ICU-level care for both COVID and non-COVID patients.

In addition, hospitals should begin postponing certain selective treatments that require night hospitalization from Monday, August 1st to August 15th. This should “improve the availability of critical resources,” Craig said.

As of July 28, 42.2% of Lafayette County was fully vaccinated.