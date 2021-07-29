Most Idaho residents live in areas with mask recommendations





Associated Press Idaho Falls, Idaho-Approximately 89% of the residents of Idaho live in a community where authorities say they need to wear masks again. Post register reportOn Wednesday, 27 of 44 counties in Idaho revealed that COVID-19 infection rates were fairly high or high. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors, where delta variants of the coronavirus are contributing to the proliferation of infections. The CDC has quoted new information on the ability of mutants to spread among vaccinated people. In Idaho, the CDC states that 13 counties with a population of over 1 million have significant levels of community infection. “A month ago, we saw one or two cases a day, but now we see 25 to 30 cases a day,” said the Director of Public Health in southeastern Idaho. One Maggie Man said. “We’re not going in the direction we expected. We don’t want to see what we saw last year. The only way to get back to normal is to follow the CDC guidance.” The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools across the country, regardless of vaccination status. Central District Health also said it supports the latest recommendations for CDC masks. Central District Health oversees the counties of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley. “According to the latest guidance, all four counties served by CDH currently have substantial or high infection rates. Therefore, CDH is in these communities regardless of the status of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals are encouraged to wear masks in public indoors, “the health district said in a news release. The city of Boise began requesting masks indoors in its city-owned facility on Wednesday. “This step is necessary to protect our team and residents who rely on the services provided by the city,” said Courtney Washburn, Chief of Staff of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. A health ministry official in Idaho said in a statement that he was concerned about the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 and hospitalization. “I hope Aida Juan chooses to protect herself and those around her by being vaccinated and following the recommended guidance,” said Zachary Clark, a spokesman for the State Department of Health. increase. “Only when more people are vaccinated can we anticipate changes in the virus.” Idaho has the sixth lowest vaccination coverage, with only about 46% of all targeted Idaho residents being fully vaccinated, compared to 56% of all targeted Americans. Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

