Barbaric claims about CDC PCR alerts do not pass the test

statement

According to a social media post, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) withdrew approval for the PCR test used to detect COVID-19 because it did not know the difference between influenza and coronavirus.

1 post, From the Australian personal trainer Arihaider’s Instagram account, contains the following text: And the flu. Therefore, at this point, the conspiracy theory is sometimes called a spoiler warning. “

Similar claims, including that the test “failed a complete review,” are shared by several other users in Australia. Former Neighbors Actor Nicola Charles, Sydney Law Firm G & B Lawyer When Will ConnollyBest known as “Eggboy” hits former Australian Senator Fraser Anning With an egg.

There is a post that the PCR test was withdrawn because COVID-19 and influenza cannot be distinguished.

analysis

The CDC recently announced that it would discontinue use of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the end of the year. However, despite social media claims, this was not due to concerns that the test failed the review or that the test was returning incorrect results.

Rather, the CDC said the ability to detect multiple viruses has reduced the demand for testing for new alternatives that can save valuable laboratory resources.

NS CDC released Lab Alert on July 21st He said he would withdraw the request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency use authorization CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) PCR Test Results Introduced in February 2020 At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

PCR test Includes selective amplification of genetic material to identify specific DNA. For COVID-19, the material is an RNA material transcribed from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Different primers and probes can be used in the testing process to detect different viruses and bacteria.

According to a CDC warning, authorities encouraged “the laboratory to consider adopting a multiplexed method that can facilitate the detection and identification of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza virus.” Multiplex PCR test Allows detection of multiple pathogens.

“Such an assay facilitates ongoing testing of both influenza and SARS-CoV-2, saving both time and resources as we head into the flu season,” the warning continues. I did.

CDC warning and FDA Guidance With the same CDC test, the test Design only It does not mention that it can detect SARS-CoV-2 and misidentify influenza as a coronavirus.

In a statement AAP fact check A CDC spokeswoman expanded the announcement to “multiplex and” High throughput option”.

“(The test) met important unmet needs when developed and deployed and showed no performance issues, but the demand for this test was for other high-throughput, multiplexed assays. It has decreased with the advent, “she said.

Ellen Foxman, Associate Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Immunobiology, Yale Medical School, and Principal Investigator of the School Foxman Lab to check for virus infectionsThe CDC PCR test detected COVID-19 rather than influenza, he said, “very well established.”

“(It) is reliable and specific to COVID-19. The PCR test is designed to test for the presence of a particular virus based on the genomic sequence. Detected by the CDC COVID-19 PCR test. The sequence is not present in the influenza virus, “she said. AAP fact check on mail

Dr. Foxman added that the CDC had already taken place and is likely not pursuing FDA approval for the test. Numerous other FDA-approved COVID-19 tests available, Including those that have also been tested for influenza.

“For people with symptoms of the flu season, it’s best to use a double test that can detect both COVID-19 and flu, rather than just a test that detects COVID-19 alone,” she said.

The alert is only relevant for the CDC test and does not apply to the entire COVID-19 PCR test, but some posts have been claimed about its effectiveness. The reason for the withdrawal is not to emphasize the flaws in the test.

A misleading claim similar to that in the post was raised in Australia on July 27. Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer, Victoria Asked at a press conference Regarding the discovery of CDC that the PCR test could not distinguish between COVID-19 and influenza. (Video mark 1 hour 9 minutes 30 seconds)

Professor Sutton replied that all positive COVID-19 tests in the state went through a quality assurance process to ensure that they were “obviously” true positives.

A Victorian Ministry of Health spokeswoman said AAP fact check E-mail that tests used elsewhere in the state and Australia have successfully distinguished SARS-CoV-2 from influenza.

“The sequences of these two viruses are very different from each other,” she said. “The SARS-CoV-2 PCR test has very high specificity because it targets a gene sequence unique to SARS-CoV-2.”

Australian Nobel Laureate Peter Doherty, Professor of Immunology, Tweet After asking Professor Sutton, “The COVID-19 PCR test distinguishes SARS-CoV-2 from other viruses, including all humans (coronaviruses).”

The PCR test is used to amplify and detect the genetic material from SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.