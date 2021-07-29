Lawyer: Amend the Essential Vaccine Law

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

A Bahamian lawyer yesterday urged the government to amend the Industrial Safety and Health Act to allow employers to require staff to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

Carey Leonard, a former Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) in-house lawyer, told Tribune Business that raising vaccination rates is the only way to “know” the number of recurrent pandemics that pose a particular threat to the Bahamas. rice field. Service-based economy.

U.S. vaccination court rulings have been vaccinated, while the government opposes extending emergency authority orders beyond the current August 13 expiration date to address the proliferation of COVID infections. The person exceeded personal freedom and choice.

The Bahamas are not obliged to comply with U.S. law and the legal system is quite different, but Leonard said the government should strive to change the Industrial Safety and Health Act to give employees the ability to mandate COVID vaccinations. Insisted. 19.

Such a proposal is likely to cause a sharp backlash from trade unions, workers and other lawyers, he explained. For a specific one.

“Occupational health and safety legislation may need to be amended to give businesses the right to claim vaccinations for their staff …. It’s not out of the question to say about safety. I think, and in the interests of the general public, in this particular example it outweighs the rights of the individual.

“If you don’t know this, you’re in trouble. Looking at the UK numbers, it’s skyrocketing again, but not 1,000 people die every day. There aren’t even 100 per day. They’re hospitals. The vast majority of people who are dying in the UK say they are not vaccinated, “Lenard continued.

“Maybe we need to change the law so that we can control everything … we have a very serious problem that we need to manage and most people in the hospital are non-vaccine. So the evidence is getting clearer. I was vaccinated. “

Leonard argued that the concerns that spread to the COVID-19 vaccine were “not as dramatic as people do,” and added that “I think they blew it away at all rates.” He added that similar fears about smallpox and polio vaccination were raised decades ago, but parents still pointed out that without them parents would not be able to send their children to school. A smallpox vaccination certificate was once required for travel.

“I don’t know why the Industrial Safety and Health Act can’t be amended,” he reiterated. “We are in the service-oriented industry of this economy, so we need to manage it. It’s an emergency issue. We put it under control. I don’t think we need an emergency order so we shouldn’t extend it. But I think legislation is needed. ”About 75 new COVID cases were recorded on Monday.

The Bahamas Bus and Truck general manager Ben Olbury said last night that a further extension of the emergency order would be “disastrous” for the country, as the Prime Minister will address the country tonight on the government’s latest COVID response strategy. I told the business. That economy.

“I don’t want to expect this to happen at this point,” he said of the prospect of an extension. “They did their best and received these orders for quite some time, and now it’s time to end them … The government can’t keep us protected from us forever.

“People are hungry, the economy is recovering, tourism is recovering. [COVID] Go everywhere for a foreseeable future. That is what we have to coexist to some extent. We have adapted to another illness, the flu. We must follow guidelines and if we get sick we will have consequences, but the government cannot protect us forever from ourselves. “

Turning to the Prime Minister’s speech, Albury said, “There is some balance between security and the state’s financial position,” whatever strategy was adopted to contain and control the COVID-19 infection. I am optimistic.

“Hopefully he will have some balance between where we are from a health and economic perspective,” he repeated. “I’m convinced that the government needs money. Everyone needs to try to maintain this positive attitude we have as the economy progresses, but we look to health. is needed.

“People get sick and the system is overwhelmed, so we need to look at it responsibly. We can’t open and close, we can’t keep opening and closing. Besides restrictions, we need future consistency. “