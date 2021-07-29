114 new cases of COVID reported in Cascade County last week.Delta cases increase





Great Falls — The Municipal Health Department of Great Falls said Wednesday evening last week that 114 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Cascade County. According to CCHD, 114 new cases include 13 new variant cases, for a total of 95 variant cases. Most of the new variant cases were delta variants. According to CCHD, there may be more cases of unidentified deltas and other variants in the county. They said in a news release that it was not possible to perform a variant sequence for all cases, but some of the delta cases were determined to be related to larger outbreak clusters. Due to the increasing number of cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Updated recommendations Early evidence of the use of masks to delay infection indicates that delta mutants are more susceptible to infection and may be less effective, but vaccines are used for severe illness and He emphasizes that it is very effective in preventing death. CCHD said it is following the CDC guidance. Cascade County is currently classified as having the highest levels of community infection. You can see county level data on the CDC website Click here .. In areas where the infection rate is “significant” or “high”, the CDC recommends that everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, wear masks indoors in public places... In addition, in areas with high COVID cases, CCHD “needs to consider wearing masks for activities in close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated in a crowded outdoor environment. There is. “ The Montana Department of Public Health and Welfare (DPHHS) reported 231 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, boosting the total number of active cases in the state to 1,046. This is the first time that the number of active COVID cases in the state has exceeded 1,000 since mid-May. Click here to access the DPHHS COVID site .. Up to 93 active hospitalizations are almost double the numbers seen during most of May and June. Flathead County has the highest number of active cases at 252, followed by Cascade County at 158. The two counties also have the lowest vaccination rates of the most populous counties in the state, with Flat Head located at 39% of the fully vaccinated eligible population. The Cascade is fully vaccinated with 44% of the eligible population. Governor Greg Gianforte of Twitter has repeatedly encouraged Montanas to talk to their doctors about vaccination. He tweeted on July 22nd. “The COVID-19 vaccine has saved lives and there is evidence of it. Unvaccinated Montanan accounts for 94% of new COVID-related hospitalizations.” he Said again : “Since the number of cases containing the delta mutation is increasing nationwide, we recommend that Montanan consult a doctor about obtaining a safe and effective vaccine.” The governor opposed the CDC’s recommendation that schools from public kindergartens to high schools continue to demand masks. As of Wednesday, more than 441,000 Montanans are considered fully vaccinated-about 48% of the eligible population. Since its first detection in Montana, more than 1,704 people have died from the virus throughout the state.

