Mobile County Health Officer strongly recommends that residents wear masks

In a statement Thursday morning, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold “highly recommends” wearing a face mask when residents are with individuals directly outside the household.

His statement comes from Mobile County continuing to be a hotspot for new COVID-19 infections in Alabama. This is because the county’s weekly infection rate is higher than at any other time during the pandemic.

“To protect family, friends and communities, we need to stay away from masking and stop the disease again to encourage unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated,” Eichold said. Says. “These protective layers help break the vicious circle and mutation of COVID-19 in our community.”

Eichold, like other healthcare professionals across the United States, recommends vaccination of unvaccinated people as the highly contagious Delta variant becomes more widespread. Two months ago, he said the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 3%. He said the latest positive rate is about 20%.

“As COVID-19 activity increases … (Health Department) encourages all qualified individuals to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Eichold said. “Studies show that fully vaccinated individuals are less likely to spread the virus to others, even if they are infected with COVID19.

Eichold’s statement also echoes A previous comment he made to AL.com expressed disappointment with the lack of vaccination among eligible adults. He praised the “reaction of the elderly community” after the vaccine became widely available earlier this year. But he said people under the age of 65, especially those under the age of 50, in Mobile County were “disappointed.”

According to statistics on the Ministry of Health website, 73% of the residents of Mobile County over the age of 75 are vaccinated. The percentage declines in the 50-64 year old category (54%) and further in the 30-49 year old (36%). Only a quarter of adults in Mobile County between the ages of 18 and 29 are vaccinated.

Eichold’s statement is also issued on Tuesday after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors with high COVID-19 infection rates. For example, Mobile County added nearly 400 new cases on Tuesday. Hospitalizations are on the rise, with 198 reported on Tuesday. This is a 253.6% increase in hospitalizations since July 15.

Mobile County reported eight COVID-19-related deaths this month.

The overall immunization rate in Mobile County remains around 31%, lower than the Alabama average of 34.2%. Alabama’s vaccination coverage remains the lowest in the country.

The county continues to hold vaccination clinics. The Pfizer vaccine will be available today to people over the age of 12 at the Occupational Health Center near Brookley’s Mobile Aeroplex (2050 Michigan Avenue, Mobile). The clinic is open until 4:30 today.

The department will also provide Pfizer vaccine at the Good Shepherd Church (Donald Street 605, Mobile) from noon to 3 pm Friday.

On Saturday, the Department of Health will offer a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the “New Semester Celebration” at the Aquavia Event Home (Eight Miles 2140 Lot Road). The vaccine is approved for people over the age of 18.

Mobile County Health Department website statistics It shows an increase in vaccinations this month. More than 1,200 people were vaccinated last Friday. This is the highest total of the day since May 18th. The daily high water mark for vaccination occurred on March 2, when more than 4,000 people were vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health also provides maps showing the highest and lowest concentrations of vaccination distribution by zip code. The largest proportion of vaccinated people are on Dauphin Island and downtown Mobile.

Health officials praised Dauphin Island’s aggressiveness at a press conference Wednesday. According to county records, nearly three-quarters of the town’s inhabitants have been vaccinated at least once.

In other parts of Mobile County, mainly in the northwestern part of the county, it is less than 30%. These areas include Citronelle, Semmes, parts of Pritchard, Chunchula, Chickasaw and Wilmer. In South Mobile County, immunization rates are less than 30% in most rural areas, including Grand Bay and Koden, just north of Dauphin Island.

So far, Dauphin Island is the only community that has announced that it has closed its city hall due to the high prevalence of mobile counties.

“They are very keen on monitoring COVID infections,” said Dr. Rendy Murfrey, director of epidemiology at Mobile County Health Department. “They contacted us frequently for collaboration. They contacted us and vaccinated on the island. They monitor infections based on infection rates in the community. We have been actively working on opening and closing public spaces. “