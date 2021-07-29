UK Covid cases increase on day 2 as tests diminish | Coronavirus

Experts warn against drawing premature conclusions from fluctuations, but the number of Covid cases reported in the United Kingdom per day has increased for the second consecutive day.

On Thursday, 31,117 cases were reported in the United Kingdom. 27,734 the day beforeMarked the first increase in the number of cases since July 20th.

There has been much debate about the recent decline in the number of cases, but there has also been a recent decline in testing, according to Dr. Claire Bainton, vice president of RSM and clinical consultant for global public health.

Talk in Online seminar Organized by the association, she states: [Public Health England]And, in fact, they only confirmed that the tests had decreased by 20% in the last most recent period, “she said, but whether this is relevant only to the UK or only the UK It was unknown.