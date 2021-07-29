What is the average age at which menopause begins?

Menopause occurs after a person has lost menstruation for 12 consecutive months. It happens naturally when many people are between the ages of 40 and 58. In the United States, the average age at which menopause begins is 52 years.

Due to certain factors such as not having children or smoking menopause Occurs early.

Premenopausal, decline estrogen Levels can cause menopausal people to experience premenopausal symptoms. Menstrual changes, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, sleep disorders, and other symptoms are the result of hormonal changes that occur during this period, called menopause.

Menopause can last 2 to 8 years. On average, people experience a perimenopausal period of four years before the onset of menopause.

Many people experience menopause in their early 50s, but there are some unique factors that determine the age and experience of menopause.

Valentin Lucenov / Getty Images



When does the menopause begin?

There are many things that are considered “typical” when it comes to when menopause begins, and each person experiences different symptoms and stages. This is what you can expect at different ages.

In my thirties

Menopause and menopause usually do not begin in the thirties. However, after the age of 35, egg quality generally deteriorates and egg reserves can be reduced. Birth rates begin to decline around the age of 32 and decline even more rapidly at age 37. This is not the beginning of menopause, but it is the beginning of your body’s transformation.

At birth, a person with an ovary has about 1 million egg cells. By puberty, they have 300,000 to 500,000. By the age of 37, there are about 25,000 people left. Of these egg cells, ovulation releases only 300 to 400 eggs during a person’s life.

Some people in their thirties experience menopause.When this happens, it is known as Premature menopause Or primary ovarian failure. Premature menopause is uncommon and occurs in only 1% of people under the age of 40.

The symptoms of premature menopause are the same as those that occur during menopause.

During premature menopause, you may experience:

Irregular menstrual cycle leading up to your last period

Hot flashes

Vaginal dryness

Hypersensitivity

Breast softness

headache

Loss of concentration

Weight gain

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is imperative to consult your doctor. Irregular menstruation, Amenorrhea, And other menopausal symptoms can also be signs of other health conditions such as hormonal problems, uterine problems, or infections.

Premature menopause may have a medical cause, but it can also occur spontaneously without knowing the cause. Some of the factors that can lead to premature menopause are:

In your 40s

In the 40s, the birth rate continues to decline. By the age of 40, only about 10% of people achieve pregnancy per menstrual cycle. By the age of 45, the chances of giving birth are greatly reduced, so it is unlikely that you will become pregnant without assistance.

In addition, as a person grows older, the remaining eggs are more likely to have abnormal chromosomes, increasing the risk of having a baby with a chromosomal abnormality. It is also more likely to have multiples.

Menopause most often begins in the 40s and can last from a few years to a decade. The average age of perimenopausal onset is 45 years. During menopause, estrogen is low and can cause a variety of symptoms.

Symptoms of the perimenopausal period include:

For a certain period IrregularHeavier or lighter than usual

Hot flashes

Vaginal dryness

Change your mood

insomnia

Urinary-tract infection

Hypersensitivity

Dry skin

Breast softness

Deterioration PMS

headache

Change Libido

Loss of concentration

Weight gain

Hair loss

Until 12 months without menstruation, you may not have menstruation. ovulation.. Menopausal people may still be pregnant, so it is important to continue contraception if you do not want to become pregnant.

In your 50s

The average age of menopause in Americans is 52 years. Menopause is defined as 12 months at the same time without a menstrual cycle.

Menstrual irregularities and irregular menstruation may occur before menopause (menopause). However, if your period resumes, you have not yet entered the menopause.

If you do not have a year of menstruation, you can assume that you are no longer pregnant because you have no more ovulation. The symptoms of menopause are the same as those of menopause, except that you have lost your period.

menopause Irregular periods, heavy periods, light periods, skipped periods

You may still get pregnant

Average age is 45 years menopause Menstruation is absent for more than 12 months

No ovulation and no pregnancy

Average age is 52 years

Some people find that hot flash-like symptoms relieve after menopause, the 12-month period without a menstrual cycle. However, some symptoms may become more pronounced after menopause.

Postmenopausal symptoms include the following:

Hot flashes continue

Vaginal dryness

urine incontinence And urgency

Hypersensitivity and mood swings

insomnia

Loss of concentration

depression

headache

What affects the age at which you begin menopause?

Certain factors may affect the time when menopause begins. Your family history, medical condition, and hormones all affect when menopause is likely to occur.

Smoking can affect the age of onset at menopause. Studies have shown that reproductive smoking was significantly associated with premature menopause.

Genetic factors

Family history and genetic factors influence when menopause begins and may even predict which symptoms will occur.

2021 study Menopause: Journal of the North American Menopause Society We found that the age at which people began menopause was affected by multiple genes.

Removal of ovaries

Surgery to remove the ovaries (oophorectomy) causes immediate menopause because there are no organs that produce hormones and release eggs.

Symptoms such as endometriosis, tumors, and cancer may require removal of the ovaries.

People who have had an oophorectomy experience typical menopausal symptoms. However, it can be severe because you experience it all at once, rather than slowly developing it like a natural menopause.

Hormone replacement therapy Treatment of menopausal symptoms.. However, hormone therapy is not recommended for people who are being treated for breast cancer. Risk of recurrence..

Cancer treatment

radiation Going to the pelvic area can cause the ovaries to fail, leading to sudden menopause. People who are exposed to small amounts of radiation may find that the ovaries begin to function again over time.

chemical treatment It can also damage the ovaries. Menopause can occur soon or after a few months. The risk of menopause depends on the type of chemotherapy a person receives and the dose given. Sudden menopause with chemotherapy is less likely to occur in young people.

Medical postmenopausal treatment options include hormone therapy, vaginal estrogen, antidepressants, lubricant, And drugs for bone loss. Exercise, good sleep, and layering can also help manage symptoms.

Primary ovarian insufficiency

Primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) occurs when the ovaries fail prematurely. POI is not the same as premature menopause. People with POI still have occasional menstruation and may even become pregnant.

In most cases, the cause of POI is unknown. Possible factors include:

Hereditary disease

Low number of follicles

Autoimmune disease

Metabolic disorder

Exposure to toxins

Chemotherapy and radiation therapy

The symptoms of POI are similar to those of natural menopause. Infertility is the main reason someone with POI goes to their doctor because it usually happens in young people.

There is no way to restore ovarian function, but there are ways to treat the symptoms of POI.

POI treatment includes:

Hormone replacement therapy

Calcium and Vitamin D Supplements

In vitro fertilization (IVF)

exercise

Treatment of related conditions

FAQ

How early does menopause begin?

The average age of menopause in the United States is 52 years. However, there is a wide range of possibilities for someone to begin menopause. The typical range is 40 to 58 years, but it can start earlier. If menopause occurs before the age of 40, it is called primary ovarian insufficiency (POI).

How do I know if I’m in the menopause?

Menopause is defined as 12 consecutive months without a menstrual cycle. If you don’t have menstruation and it’s less than 12 months, you may be in the menopause, but you’re not sure until a year has passed without menstruation.

Some cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, can also cause temporary or permanent menopause.

At what age do menopausal symptoms stop?

The age at which menopausal symptoms stop depends on the age at which menopause begins. Still, it is difficult to understand because each person is different.

on average, Symptomatology of the last menopause It’s four years before the onset of menopause, but for some people it lasts longer.

A word from Verywell

The average age of menopause is 52, but there are various ages that are considered “normal” when menopause can begin. For some people, menopause begins in their 40s or earlier. For others, it often happens in their 50s.

Talk to your doctor if you are not sure if the symptoms you are experiencing are related to menopause or around menopause. They can rule out other conditions and see if you are experiencing menopause. They can also support you and help you deal with the symptoms of menopause.