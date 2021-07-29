Alaskan cruise liner positive for COVID-19 on a celebrity ship

Juneau, Alaska — A Completely vaccinated Alaska cruise passengers COVID-19 test positive According to Celebrity Cruises, I received a “commercial air transport” home.

According to the cruise line, passengers reported cold-like symptoms to medical personnel on the Celebrity Millennium on Sunday, after which they tested positive for COVID-19. last month, Two passengers test positive For the coronavirus on the same ship.

According to the company’s statement, the latest passengers were quarantined in the ship’s medical facility for surveillance, “providing civilian airlift to home comfort and maintaining door-to-door safety measures. I confirmed. “

Celebrity Cruises said it performed contact tracing to test close contact with people who were all negative for the virus. The cruise line added that it follows strict cleaning procedures as part of a comprehensive protocol.

“I don’t think I expected the cruise season to be completely COVID-free,” Juneau’s deputy mayor Robert Barr told KTOO public media. He said he was confident in the city’s efforts with the cruise industry and the State Department of Health to ensure a safe season.

Health officials in Alaska say vaccines are the best defense against the spread of the coronavirus.