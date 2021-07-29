Defective variant information spurs unfounded COVID-19 theory

SciCheck digest

Online conspiracy theories unfoundedly suggest that the World Health Organization and other groups have pre-planned new coronavirus variants, citing suspicious timelines. However, the timeline does not match the reality when the variant was previously identified and specified.



What do we know about the origin of SARS-CoV-2?

Full text

World Health Organization in late May moved A new system for naming specific variants of SARS-CoV-2, a new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Specifically, WHO said it would use Greek letters for labeling. Mutant strains of interest and mutant strains of concern..As we did explanation, The virus mutates as it replicates.morningA utation is a modification of a virus’s genetic sequence, and a variant is usually a separate virus with several mutations.

However, conspiracy theories shared on social media have no basis to suggest that public health officials and others have somehow pre-planned variants. However, the theory-spreading post ignores the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 variant has ever been identified, and more importantly, when.

“These are the planned variants of COVID-19. Look at the date they will be” released “to the media,” read one image shared on July 26. Instagram post, Was highly evaluated more than 1,000 times. “Don’t be stupid, you’re playing and manipulating.”

The image contains a table with a list of characters Greek alphabet It means “strain / variant” under the Spanish label “Cepa / variante” (although the table starts with delta). Next to each letter is the month and year of the Spanish word “Lanzamient”, which means “launch” until February 2023.

Next to the table are the logos of various groups such as the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, Johns Hopkins University, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, suggesting that the groups are behind plans to launch new variants each month. Seems to be doing.

However, it is unknown where the table actually came from, and there is no evidence that it is from the cited entity. Representatives of the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, and the Gates Foundation have all told us that the tables are not from their organization.

What we know is that suspicious timelines have been widespread on social media since at least. Early July, And has been expand Posts in different languages English, Spanish When Italian..

However, this table does not match the actual timing of SARS-CoV-2 variants identified and labeled to date.

For example, the table shows: Delta variant It will be released in June 2021. However, the variant was first documented in India in October 2020. According to WHO, And was considered a variant of concern in April 2021. It became a variant of concern in May and is now Dominant variant In the United States

Many other variants have also been identified months before the timeline objectives occur.

Eta, Iota, Kappa and Lambda variants were all first documented in late 2020 and Mutant strain of interest However, according to social media tables, these variants will not be announced until later this year or early 2022.

Unfounded claim The pandemic was somehow Pre-planned It has been circulating since the outbreak of the new coronavirus began. Social media posts that cite what is now called a variant timeline make the theory no more credible.

Editor’s Note: SciCheck COVID-19 / Vaccination Project This is possible with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.Foundation has No control The views expressed in our editorial decisions and in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines while reducing the impact of false information.

sauce

Carla, Drysdale. A spokesperson for the World Health Organization. Send an email to FactCheck.org. July 28, 2021.

Hale Spencer, Saranak. “”Falsehood about meme trumpet delta variants.. FactCheck.org. July 9, 2021.

Media Relations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Send an email to FactCheck.org. July 28, 2021.

“”Tracking of SARS-CoV-2 variants.“World Health Organization. Accessed July 27, 2021.

Robertson, Lori. “”So far, the vaccine remains effective against the mutant.FactCheck.org. Updated July 12, 2021.

Russo, Amanda. A spokesperson for the World Economic Forum. Send an email to FactCheck.org. July 28, 2021.

“”WHO has released a simple and easy-to-understand label for mutant strains of interest and concern for SARS-CoV-2.Press release, World Health Organization. May 31, 2021.