Health
Defective variant information spurs unfounded COVID-19 theory
SciCheck digest
Online conspiracy theories unfoundedly suggest that the World Health Organization and other groups have pre-planned new coronavirus variants, citing suspicious timelines. However, the timeline does not match the reality when the variant was previously identified and specified.
Full text
World Health Organization in late May moved A new system for naming specific variants of SARS-CoV-2, a new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Specifically, WHO said it would use Greek letters for labeling. Mutant strains of interest and mutant strains of concern..As we did explanation, The virus mutates as it replicates.morningA utation is a modification of a virus’s genetic sequence, and a variant is usually a separate virus with several mutations.
However, conspiracy theories shared on social media have no basis to suggest that public health officials and others have somehow pre-planned variants. However, the theory-spreading post ignores the fact that the SARS-CoV-2 variant has ever been identified, and more importantly, when.
“These are the planned variants of COVID-19. Look at the date they will be” released “to the media,” read one image shared on July 26. Instagram post, Was highly evaluated more than 1,000 times. “Don’t be stupid, you’re playing and manipulating.”
The image contains a table with a list of characters Greek alphabet It means “strain / variant” under the Spanish label “Cepa / variante” (although the table starts with delta). Next to each letter is the month and year of the Spanish word “Lanzamient”, which means “launch” until February 2023.
Next to the table are the logos of various groups such as the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, Johns Hopkins University, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, suggesting that the groups are behind plans to launch new variants each month. Seems to be doing.
However, it is unknown where the table actually came from, and there is no evidence that it is from the cited entity. Representatives of the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum, and the Gates Foundation have all told us that the tables are not from their organization.
What we know is that suspicious timelines have been widespread on social media since at least. Early July, And has been expand Posts in different languages English, Spanish When Italian..
However, this table does not match the actual timing of SARS-CoV-2 variants identified and labeled to date.
For example, the table shows: Delta variant It will be released in June 2021. However, the variant was first documented in India in October 2020. According to WHO, And was considered a variant of concern in April 2021. It became a variant of concern in May and is now Dominant variant In the United States
Many other variants have also been identified months before the timeline objectives occur.
Eta, Iota, Kappa and Lambda variants were all first documented in late 2020 and Mutant strain of interest However, according to social media tables, these variants will not be announced until later this year or early 2022.
Unfounded claim The pandemic was somehow Pre-planned It has been circulating since the outbreak of the new coronavirus began. Social media posts that cite what is now called a variant timeline make the theory no more credible.
Editor’s Note: SciCheck COVID-19 / Vaccination Project This is possible with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.Foundation has No control The views expressed in our editorial decisions and in our articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines while reducing the impact of false information.
sauce
Carla, Drysdale. A spokesperson for the World Health Organization. Send an email to FactCheck.org. July 28, 2021.
Hale Spencer, Saranak. “”Falsehood about meme trumpet delta variants.. FactCheck.org. July 9, 2021.
Media Relations, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Send an email to FactCheck.org. July 28, 2021.
“”Tracking of SARS-CoV-2 variants.“World Health Organization. Accessed July 27, 2021.
Robertson, Lori. “”So far, the vaccine remains effective against the mutant.FactCheck.org. Updated July 12, 2021.
Russo, Amanda. A spokesperson for the World Economic Forum. Send an email to FactCheck.org. July 28, 2021.
“”WHO has released a simple and easy-to-understand label for mutant strains of interest and concern for SARS-CoV-2.Press release, World Health Organization. May 31, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/scicheck-flawed-variant-information-fuels-baseless-covid-19-theory/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]