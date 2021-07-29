Studies show that nursing home staff closest to the patient are least likely to be vaccinated.





And there is evidence that they are infecting their patients, Reported by a team led by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. They used data from 300 long-term care facilities across the United States. By March of this year, 75% of doctors working at these facilities had been vaccinated, while only 46% of aides had been vaccinated. “One concern is that the nurses and assistants in this sample, who had the most contact with the patient, had the lowest vaccination rates. The outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in highly vaccinated care facilities for residents. It did, but it did occur through unvaccinated staff, “written Dr. James Lee of the CDC Covid-19 Response Team and his colleagues. Not only are patients at risk, but workers themselves are also at risk. “The findings also affect equity. According to national data, nursing home aides are disproportionately female, members of racial and ethnic minority groups, and median hourly wages. It’s between $ 13 and $ 15 per hour, and we’re at risk of the negative effects of COVID-19. “ “Vaccine hesitation may have been an important cause of vaccination deficiencies at these facilities, as vaccinations are available in the field, reflecting lower vaccination rates and higher decline rates. there is.” Their findings also show the disparity in vaccination rates among these workers in response to income and other factors. “Lower vaccination rates were observed among aides at facilities in more socially vulnerable zip code areas. Taken together, the disparity in vaccination between occupations is common. It suggests that it is likely to reflect social disparities and disparities in the surrounding area, “they added. .. “These findings suggest that facilitating and outreach efforts focused on socially vulnerable and marginalized groups and communities may help address inequality. “There is,” the team wrote. The team said more workers could have been vaccinated since March. However, such facilities also have high turnover rates for staffing. According to the team, the flu vaccine campaign shows that vaccine requirements can be the best way to immunize most employees.

