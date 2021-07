Studies show that nursing home staff closest to the patient are least likely to be vaccinated.

They used data from 300 long-term care facilities across the United States. By March of this year, 75% of doctors working at these facilities had been vaccinated, while only 46% of aides had been vaccinated.

“One concern is that the nurses and assistants in this sample, who had the most contact with the patient, had the lowest vaccination rates. The outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in highly vaccinated care facilities for residents. It did, but it did occur through unvaccinated staff, “written Dr. James Lee of the CDC Covid-19 Response Team and his colleagues.

Not only are patients at risk, but workers themselves are also at risk. “The findings also affect equity. According to national data, nursing home aides are disproportionately female, members of racial and ethnic minority groups, and median hourly wages. It’s between $ 13 and $ 15 per hour, and we’re at risk of the negative effects of COVID-19. “