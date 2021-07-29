Covid may increase risk of cognitive decline or Alzheimer’s disease





Covid infections can lead to poor memory and thinking and accelerate the onset Alzheimer’s disease, According to a series of new studies published yesterday. Scientists warned that it was too early to draw a definitive link, but the findings were worrisome and needed further investigation. “These new data show a disturbing trend. COVID “Infectious diseases that lead to persistent cognitive impairment and even the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Heather M. Snyder, president of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association’s medical and scientific circle, who presented his research at the annual conference. In one study, researchers examined plasma samples from 310 patients admitted to New York University at Covid. About 158 ​​of them showed “neurological” symptoms, the most common of which were confusion, including loss of taste and smell. “These findings suggest that patients with Covid may accelerate Alzheimer-related symptoms and conditions,” said Professor Thomas Wisniewski, a researcher at New York University. .. Meanwhile, Gabriel de Erausquin of the University of Texas studied the cognition and smell of nearly 300 elderly Native Americans in Argentina who had Covid. Participants were tested within 3-6 months after infection. More than half had persistent problems with forgetting, and about one in four had additional cognitive problems such as language and “higher dysfunction.” “A few months after the infection, a clear link between Covid and cognitive problems is beginning to emerge,” said Dr. Erausquin. “To better understand the long-term neurological effects of Covid, it is imperative to continue studying this population and other populations around the world for longer periods of time,” he said. < class=""> read more New discoveries may help diabetics avoid persistent heart attack damage In a third study, George Vavougios of the University of Thessalyia, Greece, studied cognitive impairment in 32 mild to moderate Covid patients who were previously admitted two months after discharge. Among them, 56.2 percent showed cognitive decline. Short-term memory deficits and multi-domain deficits without short-term memory deficits were the main patterns of cognitive impairment. Deterioration of memory and thinking scores was associated with decreased oxygen levels during the 6-minute gait test commonly used to assess the functional performance of persons with cardiopulmonary disease. “Oxygen-deprived brains are unhealthy, and persistent deprivation is very likely to contribute to cognitive impairment,” said Dr. Babogios. The Alzheimer’s Association in the United Kingdom, which was not involved in the conference or research, expressed concern about the findings, but said more work was needed to determine how serious the findings were. Dr. Richard Oakley, Principal Investigator of the Alzheimer’s Association, said: Brain fog and loss of taste and smell can affect the risk of developing dementia. “ “Studies investigating the long-term effects of the coronavirus are absolutely essential, especially if they have a potential association with dementia-causing illnesses,” he said. Ivan Koychev of Oxford University was also not involved in the study, but “this study complements the previously reported high incidence of cognitive impairment in the months following Covid-19 infection.” Added. “Data showing nerve damage using blood biomarkers supports the potential for acute brain damage. Cognitive impairment-related disorders, along with mortality in making policy decisions to limit their spread. It emphasizes the importance of weighing the long-term effects of Covid-19 survivors, “he said.

