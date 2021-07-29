Studies have found that Covid-19 is associated with cognitive decline and accelerated symptoms such as Alzheimer’s disease.





Researchers of the International Consortium Attempts to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19 on the central nervous system reveal memory problems and biological markers similar to those found in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Both diseases are characterized by inflammation of the brain.

Dr. Gabriel de Eraskin, a professor of neurology at the University of Texas Center for Health Sciences, and his colleagues studied more than 200 adults over the age of 60 in Argentina infected with Covid-19.

People with persistent loss of smell are more likely to experience cognitive problems, they told the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Three to six months after infection, more than half of the patients still suffered from forgetting, and about a quarter experienced additional cognitive impairment. How ill the patients were with Covid-19 was not an indicator of whether they would experience cognitive decline.

“The severity of the first illness does not predict who will get it,” Erausquin told CNN. “In fact, many of them had minimal symptoms-just a cold or loss of smell.” Cognitive problems such as permanent forgetting, difficulty ordering tasks, and forgetting words and phrases are similar to those found in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Erausquin said that the part of the brain that causes the sense of smell overlaps with the part affected by Alzheimer’s disease. He said the cognitive symptoms observed by his team appeared to be different from the “brain fog” associated with the long-term symptoms of Covid-19, which are sometimes seen in young patients. “Young people’s brain fog has a different taste if you do,” Erausquin said. “They have more attention problems, more concentration problems, and often more anxiety and depression.” Like patients with Alzheimer’s disease, it’s too early to determine if cognitive problems worsen over time, or if these patients recover, Eraskin said. Biological markers associated with Alzheimer’s disease In an additional study presented at the conference, Dr. Thomas Wisnievsky, a professor of neurology at New York University School of Medicine, and colleagues found that Covid-19 patients over the age of 60 also had biological blood in Alzheimer’s disease. I found that I have a marker. Of the 310 Covid-19 patients admitted to New York University Langone Health, the team found that patients with neurological symptoms had high levels of biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease. These biomarkers include Alzheimer’s disease and a protein called tau that is associated with other compounds known as neurofilament lights, which are indicators of damage to nerve cells. “These findings suggest that patients infected with COVID-19 may accelerate Alzheimer’s-related symptoms and conditions,” Wisniewski said in a statement. Wisniewski said further research is needed to understand how these biomarkers affect the long-term cognition of people infected with Covid-19. “These are kind of suspicious that they actually overlap with some Alzheimer’s disease,” says Erausquin. “But that’s a very early stage in the game. We need more data.” Heather Snyder, vice president of medicine and science at the Alzheimer’s Association, told CNN. She was infected during the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS from 2003 to 2004, and similar changes in cognition and behavior such as increased anxiety and sleep disorders were observed. Said that. Long-term question Researchers are working hard to understand the long-term effects of these findings on Covid-19 and cognition, Snyder said. “We also know that if the brain can become vulnerable for other reasons, it can also increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, so we need to really try to understand the effects on the brain as a whole. “Snyder said. Erausquin emphasizes that studies have not shown that Covid-19 increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, and there are some big questions that can only be answered over time. “We are trying to understand whether the virus accelerates the existing condition, initiates and progresses a new Alzheimer’s disease-like process, or acts as a fixed problem that fully recovers,” he said. Told. “We don’t know that yet.” Researchers know that older people take actions to reduce the overall risk of cognitive impairment, such as engaging in physical activity, maintaining social ties, and maintaining a healthy diet. Is possible. “I think it’s important to remember that the brain is plastic, regardless of the reason for cognitive decline, and many of these interventions are likely to reduce the risk of disability or progression,” Erausquin said. Mr. says.

