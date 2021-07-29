Baptist health system demanding COVID-19 vaccine from San Antonio staff amid surge in city infections





San Antonio – The Baptist Health System has announced that all San Antonio staff will need the COVID-19 vaccine due to the increasing number of infections in the city of San Antonio. Hospital leaders said in a news release that the mission was announced “after careful deliberation and in consultation with medical staff.” This policy applies to San Antonio doctors, residents, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students and volunteers. “This decision is in line with our commitment to provide a safe environment for patients, visitors, employees, and the people in the communities we serve,” said Group CEO of Baptist Health Systems. One Matt Stone mentioned in the release. “Science shows that the COVID vaccine is effective, safe and the best defense against the virus. Our goal is to save lives, delay the spread of COVID-19, and ultimately a pandemic. Do everything you can to put an end to. “ According to Baptists, staff may be exempt for medical or religious reasons, but must take safety measures that may include testing. advertisement The announcement came after San Antonio leaders reported a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, and vaccination rates peaked. In Bexar County, hospitals reported an increase of 44 COVID-19 patients from Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing the current hospitalization to 629. Compared to early July, about 140 people were hospitalized in the county. About 97% of people hospitalized for viral complications are unvaccinated. City officials have labeled the risk levels for coronavirus as “moderate” and “worse.” In the reversal from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even vaccinated people It is advisable to wear a mask indoors In parts of the United States where delta variants are skyrocketing. However, Texas local civil servants cannot force masks under the latest orders from Governor Greg Abbott. advertisement San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Plan to send a letter to Abbott Demand the ability to force masks on school and government buildings. KSAT is seeking comments on vaccine policy from other major hospital systems in San Antonio, including University Health, Methodist Healthcare, Texas Vista Medical Center, and Christus Health. Elizabeth Allen, a spokesman for University Health, said hospital officials are not currently adopting vaccine obligations. Christus Health focuses on educating healthcare professionals and communities about vaccines, but does not need it at this time. “We agree with our partner medical societies and trade associations that vaccination efforts for healthcare professionals are a top priority to keep clinicians, patients and communities safe …” Some of Christus’ statements say. “We are against the policy of requiring clinicians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, but instead we are committed to educating our associates and community members and encouraging everyone to receive it. At CHRISTUS, patient care and associate health are expected to be our top priorities. “ advertisement This story will be updated when more hospital systems respond. Read again:

