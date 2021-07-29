Federal health professionals can immediately approve COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised people

Patients with a weakened immune system may soon get the first COVID-19 booster shot in the United States, and front-line physicians enthusiastically help vulnerable patients boost their antibodies.

Advisory Committee for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) We met on July 22 and examined evidence that fully vaccinated and immunocompromised people were less protected from coronavirus and could benefit from COVID-19 booster shots. A decision from federal health authorities regarding COVID-19 booster shots may come soon.

Dr. Thomas Campbell Supports booster shots for immunocompromised patients. He had a unique vantage point during the pandemic.He conducted a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine UC Health University of Colorado Hospital NS Anschutz Medical Campus.. Through his research, Campbell quickly investigated how safe and highly effective the vaccine was. He also took care of patients who were critically ill with the coronavirus.

The number of inpatients is skyrocketing again as highly contagious delta mutants overwhelm communities in Colorado, the United States, and around the world.

Currently, more than 97% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States are unvaccinated. According to CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

However, doctors are examining patients with breakthrough cases of COVID-19. This means that the patient is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but has a positive coronavirus test. According to Campbell et al., The most ill and breakthrough cases were those with a weakened immune system.

For example, Campbell recently University of Colorado Hospital People who received the COVID-19 vaccine twice a few months ago and were still infected with COVID-19. The patient also had cancer and was likely to be susceptible to a breakthrough case of COVID-19 due to an underlying health problem. According to Campbell, the patient did not need to be on a ventilator, but was very ill and needed oxygen supplementation.

“We are trying to prevent these breakthrough cases and there is ample evidence that additional vaccines may help,” Campbell said.

In particular, people with cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, patients who have had an organ or bone marrow transplant, and people taking immunosuppressive drugs have the same levels of antibodies to COVID-19 as people without underlying health. Could not be built. ..

“These immunocompromised people are very ill and at increased risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19,” Campbell said. “We know that a third dose is more likely to increase antibodies to the SARS-CoV2 peplomer.”

Researchers are still learning whether increased antibodies in immunocompromised patients can help prevent COVID-19.

However, many patients and doctors want booster shots to be approved because the COVID-19 vaccine is well-supplied in the United States and some may soon expire.

“The goal is to get protection,” Campbell said.

in the meantime July meeting of the CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board, CDC Dr. Sara Oliver Published research and data on immunocompromised people and COVID-19.

About 2.7% of adults are considered immunodeficient.

They include:

Cancer patients.

Patients with organ and stem cell transplants.

People with immunodeficiency.

People who live with HIV.

Patients treated with chemotherapy, TNF inhibitors to stop inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis, and immunosuppressive drugs such as certain biological agents such as rituximab and high-dose corticosteroids.

“People with immunodeficiency are more likely to become more severe, have a longer illness, and have lower antibodies (levels) if they are infected with SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” Oliver said. Says.

“They may also be more likely to transfer the virus to healthy contacts,” she said.

Two studies in the United States and Israel have shown that 40-44% of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients occur in immunocompromised patients.

Studies also show that people with immunodeficiency who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not develop the same level of protection as healthier individuals, Oliver said.She quoted One new study By several experts, including Dr. Addit Ginde, Emergency medicine doctor UC Health University of Colorado Hospital, It found that the vaccine was very effective in preventing the hospitalization of COVID-19. However, for immunocompromised patients such as transplants and cancer patients, the vaccine is effective in about 60% of the time, below the 80-90% range of people with a fully functional immune system. ..

A new study of booster COVID-19 shots for immunocompromised patients shows potential benefits, Oliver said. In patients who did not have a detectable antibody response to two doses of mRNA vaccine, such as Moderna and Pfizer, 30-50% of patients responded to a third booster.

And there were no serious adverse effects after booster immunization.

Other countries are beginning to recommend booster shots. France and Israel recommend boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients, and UK medical professionals are considering boosters.

“New data suggest that additional doses may enhance antibody response in some people,” Oliver said.

CDC personnel may continue to analyze the vaccine response and quickly decide whether to allow immunocompromised patients to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.