Ohio surpasses Governor Mike DeWine, a benchmark set for abolishing health orders, due to a surge in COVID-19 infections
Cleveland, Ohio-Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the more contagious delta variant, Ohio will decide when to lift the state’s coronavirus health order earlier this year by Mike DeWine. It exceeded the benchmark used by the governor.
In the last two weeks, Ohio has experienced an average of 77.4 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. According to the data updated on Thursday According to Ohio Health Department. Last week’s update showed that the state had an average of 46 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.
Earlier this year, DeWine set a benchmark of 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants for when to lift all state coronavirus health orders, including face mask obligations.He gave a special speech on May 12th He planned to abolish all health orders on June 2nd.. Anyway, the state has reached its goal of 50 per 100,000 at about the same time with a new infectious disease. Below the benchmark in the two weeks leading up to June 4th..
The rate was just as high 845.5 per 100,000 people in mid-December..
According to the latest ODH data, 61 out of 88 Ohio counties have more than 50 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. Beyond the northeastern Ohio threshold are Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties in and around Kaiyahoga County.
Despite the recent surge in infections, DeWine said he Not interested in imposing more mask requirements.. A spokesman for DeWine’s office reiterated on Thursday that approval of the COVID-19 vaccine changed the calculus because it is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus.
State officials are currently focusing on increasing the number of vaccinated Ohio residents. Over 49% of Ohio’s population has been vaccinated at least once by Thursday, and about 46% have been fully vaccinated.
However, local government officials can choose a different approach. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Announced Thursday, we recommend that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear face masks indoors.
The updated data from ODH are different indicators than those used by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify areas with high COVID-19 infection rates. The CDC considers an area to be prevalent if the infection rate exceeds 50 per 100,000 in a week rather than the two weeks used by ODH.
Tuesday’s CDC is in areas with high infection rates Even fully vaccinated individuals need to wear a face mask In an indoor setting.
