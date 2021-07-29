Health
How Vaccine Hesitation Affects the 2021 Flu Season
- Health experts have expressed concern that this fall flu season in the United States is consistent with another surge in COVID-19 cases.
- They say they want the vaccine hesitation and malaise not to be carried over from COVID-19 to the flu season.
- Influenza vaccinations will begin to be distributed in August and will continue until November.
After the near-absence of influenza in 2020, US health officials are preparing for an influenza season that coincides with the COVID-19 delta strain epidemic.
Experts say that when both influenza and delta mutants become active, some challenges can arise this fall.
“We are very worried about people with infectious diseases and people in public health. COVID-19, Delta, or other strains, and influenza are certainly clinically symptomatic at first and are indistinguishable, so I We are worried. We will do a lot of tests to distinguish between influenza and COVID-19. ” Dr. William SchaffnerAn infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee told Healthline.
Last year, the number of influenza cases in the United States was historically low. According to experts, this is likely due to public health measures implemented to mitigate COVID-19.
“The first flu season of COVID-19 was … the non-flu season. The lowest rate of flu that any of us can remember. Of course, we’re all socially away and a lot of people staying at home. Avoiding the flu group, virtually reaching out to many people from home, and most importantly, the children were effectively studying at home. They weren’t interacting with each other at school or in the playground. ” Schaffner said.
In Australia’s 2021 influenza season, influenza epidemics are similarly low.There was only 419 confirmed cases This year’s influenza pandemic in Australia.
Schaffner says this is amazing.
“I expected at least some flu during the typical (Australia) flu season. I was surprised. I’m still worried about getting the flu here. How much … I don’t know. Hmm, “he said.
Health officials predict an increase in influenza as schools return to face-to-face learning this year, businesses reopen and people interact.
“There is an environment where flu is brought in, spread and causes illness, so we are all really looking forward to some flu season this fall and winter,” Schaffner said. “I don’t know how serious it will be, but we still expect the flu. We’re already starting to promote flu vaccination in this state, and the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t the only vaccine to do. Warn people. Be in their hearts. “
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
They say manufacturers are expected to produce 188 to 200 million doses.
CDC
But Schaffner is worried that people are tired of vaccination campaigns and are less likely to opt for flu shots this year.
“Our flu vaccine campaign will compete with COVID-19 in a way. Even among those who have been vaccinated with COVID-19, there is a kind of vaccination malaise. We have a lot about vaccination. I’ve talked about that, but I think some of our messages will reach the ears of the hearing impaired. We would have been more likely to accept the message of being vaccinated against the flu before, “he said. rice field.
Recently research It is suggested that influenza vaccine may also protect COVID-19 patients from stroke, sepsis and deep vein thrombosis.
But despite the benefits, persuading a segment of people who are hesitant to get a flu shot would be as difficult as persuading them to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Schaffner said. increase.
“It’s an overlapping population, very much, and if they hesitate to come forward for vaccination against COVID-19, they will downplay the potential risk of influenza, and influenza. They wouldn’t present themselves for the vaccine, “he said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing how effective the message about the flu vaccine will be this year. I’m more pessimistic when I see people being pretty stubborn about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s on the way, “said Schaffner.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/how-vaccine-hesitancy-could-impact-flu-season-this-year
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]