How Vaccine Hesitation Affects the 2021 Flu Season

Share on Pinterest Influenza vaccination will soon be available in the United States, and health professionals want people to be vaccinated early.Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

Health experts have expressed concern that this fall flu season in the United States is consistent with another surge in COVID-19 cases.

They say they want the vaccine hesitation and malaise not to be carried over from COVID-19 to the flu season.

Influenza vaccinations will begin to be distributed in August and will continue until November.

After the near-absence of influenza in 2020, US health officials are preparing for an influenza season that coincides with the COVID-19 delta strain epidemic.

Experts say that when both influenza and delta mutants become active, some challenges can arise this fall.

“We are very worried about people with infectious diseases and people in public health. COVID-19, Delta, or other strains, and influenza are certainly clinically symptomatic at first and are indistinguishable, so I We are worried. We will do a lot of tests to distinguish between influenza and COVID-19. ” Dr. William SchaffnerAn infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee told Healthline.

Last year, the number of influenza cases in the United States was historically low. According to experts, this is likely due to public health measures implemented to mitigate COVID-19.

“The first flu season of COVID-19 was … the non-flu season. The lowest rate of flu that any of us can remember. Of course, we’re all socially away and a lot of people staying at home. Avoiding the flu group, virtually reaching out to many people from home, and most importantly, the children were effectively studying at home. They weren’t interacting with each other at school or in the playground. ” Schaffner said.

In Australia’s 2021 influenza season, influenza epidemics are similarly low.There was only 419 confirmed cases This year’s influenza pandemic in Australia.

Schaffner says this is amazing.

“I expected at least some flu during the typical (Australia) flu season. I was surprised. I’m still worried about getting the flu here. How much … I don’t know. Hmm, “he said.

Health officials predict an increase in influenza as schools return to face-to-face learning this year, businesses reopen and people interact.

“There is an environment where flu is brought in, spread and causes illness, so we are all really looking forward to some flu season this fall and winter,” Schaffner said. “I don’t know how serious it will be, but we still expect the flu. We’re already starting to promote flu vaccination in this state, and the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t the only vaccine to do. Warn people. Be in their hearts. “