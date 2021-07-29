Long COVID-19 can cause memory issues. Does it increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease?

Her case was classified as asymptomatic when Rachel Bean tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1, 2020. She was short of breath a few weeks ago, Pandemic anxiety Get used to wearing a mask. But over the next few months Symptomatology involved..

By July, Minneapolis Bean, 34, had a hard time eating afterwards, despite a negative virus test. Lose her sense of taste and smell.. She had palpitation. Symptomatology appeared and disappeared, and by January Bean had to take three months off from work in the harm reduction housing program.She registered in Research clinic after COVID-19She worked with a herd of therapists to regain some of her lost motor skills and took a series of cognitive tests that revealed that she was processing information more slowly than before.

Even now, more than a year after a mild case, Bean still makes mistakes while driving. She forgets her name and sometimes finds that she puts frozen food in her kitchen cabinet. When she speaks, she often has to ask people to rattle the names of daily necessities that she has trouble remembering.

Symptoms are similar to those of a disease that lasts much longer than COVID-19. Alzheimer’s disease..

How researchers are just beginning to connect COVID-19 has long-term effects on the bodyHowever, it is clear that the disease causes permanent cognitive impairment in some people, including those with mild cases. Whether the changes are related to Alzheimer’s disease is a topic of research presented at the Alzheimer’s Disease Association International Conference on Thursday in Denver. One study found that loss of smell appeared to be associated with symptoms associated with cognitive function.Another person with some of the same biomarkers that indicate brain damage Alzheimer’s disease It is also found in COVID-19 patients with memory loss.

“I don’t know if COVID-19 causes Alzheimer’s disease,” said Heather Snyder, vice president of medicine and science at the Alzheimer’s Association. “We see that some people who are infected with COVID-19 and are experiencing persistent changes such as loss of smell are also persistent markers of memory and brain disease and injuries. Some people have a change. These patients need to be tracked and judged. What the long-term effects will look like, and whether they will get worse, stay the same, or get better. Or why. “

Long-term cognitive symptoms with COVID-19 appear to vary with age. Dr. Gabriel de Eraskin, director of the Glen Bigs Institute for Brain Development, Regulation and Repair, said depression, anxiety and sleep disorders are more common among adolescents, and memory loss and speech disorders are over 65 years of age. Said to be more common in people. Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases in San Antonio.

According to one of the new studies published Thursday, people who have lost their sense of smell are more likely to experience cognitive impairment, which can manifest themselves as memory loss or speech impairment. Loss of smell also predicts the severity of brain changes and cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“If you have an olfaction disorder, you don’t necessarily have a cognitive disorder, but then the more severe your olfaction disorder, the more severe your memory loss,” said 300, aged 60 and over with COVID-19. A study of a growing group of Argentines over people.

This relationship may be related to a part of the brain called the olfactory bulb that processes the sense of smell. The olfactory bulb also signals other parts of the brain that play a role in emotions, memory, and learning. Past studies have shown that this is the gateway that allows the coronavirus to invade the brain. As a result, people generally lose their sense of smell. However, it may not be necessary for the virus to reach the brain to affect the olfactory bulb. Instead, memory loss or speech impairment can be caused by the body’s inflammatory response to the virus.

Past research We also showed that people with COVID-19 were at increased risk of cognitive impairment, but only 10% of patients in the Argentine cohort were hospitalized and 50% had cognitive impairment. This suggests that the severity of the first illness is not. It does not seem to determine the long-term impact.And another new study on Thursday JAMA network open, Norwegian researchers found that 12% of people reported ongoing problems with concentration eight months after being infected with COVID-19. 11% had persistent memory problems.

“The actual illness usually lasts about two weeks, but people don’t recover after the virus is gone,” said Feixiong Cheng, an assistant staff member at the Cleveland Clinic’s Institute for Genomic Medicine, who was not involved in the new study. rice field. “COVID-19 initiates a biological process that can have long-term effects even in people who are initially mild or asymptomatic.”

Another preliminary study presented at a conference by New York University doctors focused on biological markers in the blood. They found that COVID-19 patients who had cognitive impairment, most commonly confusion, had some of the same biomarkers that indicate brain injury, neuroinflammation, and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers said they believe that biomarkers may be associated with inflammation of the blood-brain barrier caused by COVID-19. They said in a news release that more research is needed to determine if these patients are at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in the future.

Chen led a study published in the journal last month Research and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease We also associated biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with those found in recovered COVID-19 patients who experienced cognitive impairment.

“COVID-19 increases the likelihood of cognitive impairment, but as far as we know, people can improve over time,” says de Erausquin. Still, “by chance, I suspect that COVID-19 may be accelerating the biological brain processes that lead to Alzheimer’s disease between 10 and 20 years.”

Given the tremendous number of COVID-19 cases occurring in the world, there are concerns about their effects on the brain.

“The vast majority of people in COVID-19 do not reach ICU, but many still have cognitive deficits that have a significant impact on their lives, and that is very worrisome,” said Critical Co-Director. Dr. Wes Erie said the Vanderbilt University and Department of Veterans Affairs Illness, Brain Dysfunction and Survival Center. “It causes disability in patients who have never been very ill.”

This story was originally published NBC News..