“We are in pandemic mode”: what’s happening with Covid-19 at SMH

This week, Dr. James Fiorica—Sarasota Memorial Healthcare SystemChief Medical Officer — Provides up-to-date information on the status of Covid-19 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. In addition to providing information on the hospital’s current Covid patient census and capacity, he provided insights into the patient’s demographics (much younger than last year). Change of recommendations from CDC Prevention for both individuals and the entire community.

The important points are as follows.

About the Census of Covid Patients Now vs. Last Month:

“Looking at the number of patients now and a month ago, there are currently 95 Covid patients in the hospital. A month ago, that number was much lower. The same is true in the ICU. Last month, Covid. There were no patients. There are three dedicated Covid-19 ICU pods open. There is capacity, ventilation and equipment, but it is certainly in pandemic mode now.

“The majority of Covid patients in the ICU are not vaccinated. Of all the patients we received, one was vaccinated but had other comorbidities leading to the ICU. It is possible that all other ICU patients were unvaccinated, which is sad. I wish I had the opportunity to vaccinate sooner. “

About Delta Variant:

“It’s very aggressive. If it finds you, you’ll get infected. It’s unquestionable, unlike the Alpha variant.

“Sarasota County is very fortunate in that 60% of its population is vaccinated, so it is currently doing a bit better than other counties and some other states. Which vaccination is I think it’s just proving that it’s working well. I don’t. I want to underestimate it. We’re protected, but that’s it. The goal now is how to get more people. Is it possible to vaccinate against? “

How the current 4th surge differs from the previous one:

“Every surge is different, but this time mainly unvaccinated patients are ill and they are young. Currently there are patients aged 30 and 40. I talk to one of the infectious disease doctors. “I can’t believe there is a 40-year-old patient who is so ill.” We are not used to seeing it. A year ago we were talking about much older people with many medical problems. Now I am dealing with healthy young people. When passing through the ICU, it’s stunning. .. “

How to best protect yourself and each other:

“There are some things we can do now. One of them is vaccination, vaccination, vaccination. It works. Now is the time to be able to do this. [pandemic] Lastly. Now is the time to say, “I’m going to do it not only for myself, but for my community as well.”

“The second is masking. This applies to both unvaccinated and vaccinated people, both in the patient and in the community. The CDC recommends this if you are in a high-risk area. Florida is so. Be careful when wearing it. Mask.

“And finally, social distance and hand washing are inextricably linked.”

Whether deaths increase as the number of cases and hospitalizations increase:

“I don’t know. Because this is a young population, I want the immune system to be a little stronger and pass through. In Covid-19, it’s the antivirals that control it. Inflammation is the second part of Illness. We are trying to stop it. As the population is young, we want to control it better. “

Whether hospitals limit selective surgery and other procedures due to the proliferation:

“We’re not there yet. We looked at elective surgery and inventory, ICU census, ventilators, equipment, and staff this week and next week. We have the ability to do them. So I haven’t put it in. I’m monitoring it daily and weekly, although there are limits at this time. “

What parents should think about when their child prepares to return to school:

“I don’t want to underestimate the value of masking. We follow the CDC recommendations and remind parents that they have the option of sending their child to school with the mask on. It may not be popular. It may be, but it’s certainly a safe way to do it.

“Everyone thinks their children will be healthy and asymptomatic. The majority of infected children don’t know that, but they take the virus home and expose it to other family and friends. However, children can be very ill with Covid. They can spread the illness, but they can also get quite ill. “

About the morale of the Sarasota Memorial staff:

“I told the staff to wear the mask again. I used it in all clinical areas from the beginning, but recently I’m not completely sure who was vaccinated and who wasn’t. I revived the mask in the conference room. The hospital feels this pain like everyone else, but it’s important. We don’t want to spread this virus.

“I’ve always said that the healthcare providers who care for Covid patients are heroes. They have to deal with all their emotions and everyone feels the same idea about preventability. , They patient the patient. “